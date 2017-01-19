Valverde to race Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana in 2017

Image 1 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and teammate Alejandro Valverde talk ahead of stage 16 Image 2 of 4 Alejandro Valverde attacks inside the final few hundred metres (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leaps away on the Alto de Aitano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 The Movistar team get instructions before heading out for a ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

In a media release Thursday, the Movistar team outlined the race programmes of star GC riders Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana for 2017.

Quintana told Colombian press on Wednesday that he would ride the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France this season, calling it a 'final decision' after team manager Eusebio Unzué had played down initial reports of the planned double attempt in December. Movistar finally confirmed Quintana's Giro-Tour plan in Thursday's release.

The team also laid out Alejandro Valverde's main objectives.

Like Quintana, he'll kick off his 2017 campaign at the Mallorca Challenge. He'll then start his home stage race, the Vuelta a Murcia, before taking on the Clásica de Almería, the Vuelta a Andalucía, and Paris-Nice.

According to the release, Valverde will race one of the Volta a Catalunya or the Vuelta al País Vasco, starting the GP Miguel Indurain either way, and then take on his first big goal of the season in the Ardennes Classics.

Valverde is a three-time Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner and has won La Flèche Wallonne four times, triumphing atop the Mur de Huy for the last three years in a row. Although he has never won the Amstel Gold Race, he has twice finished as runner-up.

While Quintana is targeting Giro and the Tour, Valverde has a Grand Tour pairing of his own on his schedule. The 36-year-old Spaniard will follow up his one-day ambitions with visits to the Tour de France, where he counts six career top-10 finishes on his palmares, and then the Vuelta a España, which he won in 2009. He has been on the start line for both races every season since 2012.