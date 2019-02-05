Trending

Valverde, Thomas wave to the crowds at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana presentation - Gallery

Burgos-BH team back in action after team suspension

Image 1 of 30

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 30

Euskadi at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Euskadi at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 30

UAE Team Emirates at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

UAE Team Emirates at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 30

Jumbo-Visma at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Jumbo-Visma at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 30

UAE Team Emirates at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

UAE Team Emirates at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 30

Astana at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Astana at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 30

Mitchelton-Scott at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Mitchelton-Scott at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 30

Euskadi at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Euskadi at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 30

Bahrain-Merida at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Bahrain-Merida at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 30

Geraint Thomas at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Geraint Thomas at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 30

Dimension Data at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Dimension Data at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 30

Mitchelton-Scott's Matteo Trentin at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Mitchelton-Scott's Matteo Trentin at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 30

Katusha-Alpecin at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Katusha-Alpecin at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 30

American team Rally UHC Cycling Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

American team Rally UHC Cycling Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 30

Team Sky on stage at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Team Sky on stage at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 30

Rally UHC Cycling at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Rally UHC Cycling at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 30

W52 FC Porto at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

W52 FC Porto at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 30

Bugros BH back in action at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Bugros BH back in action at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 30

Caja-Rural at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Caja-Rural at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 30

Katusha Alpecin at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Katusha Alpecin at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 30

Astana at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Astana at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 30

Direct Energie at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Direct Energie at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 30

Dan Martin UAE Team Emirates at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Dan Martin UAE Team Emirates at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 30

Movistar with world champion Alejandro Valverde at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Movistar with world champion Alejandro Valverde at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 30

Matteo Trentin, European Champion, at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Matteo Trentin, European Champion, at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 30

Ben King waves at the crowd at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Ben King waves at the crowd at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 30

CCC Team at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

CCC Team at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 30

Kometa at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Kometa at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 30

Bahrain Merida at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Bahrain Merida at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 30

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2019 - Team Presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) stood on stage waving to the crowds at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana team presentation on Tuesday. Organisers of the race, set to take place from February 6-10, welcomed both international and local teams, including Burgos-BH, who are back in action after a team suspension.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia still a possibility for Geraint Thomas

Valverde: Wearing the rainbow jersey makes 2019 a totally different year

Chris Froome: Giro d'Italia route is 'perfect' for Geraint Thomas

Van Avermaet begins Classics preparation at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Teuns handed Bahrain-Merida leadership at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Geraint Thomas and Alejandro Valverde head strong field at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Valverde will line up as the defending champion, having won last year's edition ahead of Astana teammates Luis Leon Sanchez and Jakob Fuglsang. Valverde has already started his season at the Challenge Mallorca, where he finished fourth at Trofeo Ses Salines-Felanitx, 10th at Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta and third at Trofeo de Tramuntana: Soller-Deia.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana will mark the first race of the season for Thomas, who has spent time training in California. He last raced at the 2018 Tour of Britain. The organisers also welcomed on stage Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Adam Yates, Esteban Chaves and European champion Matteo Trentin (all from Mitchelton-Scott), and 2018 runner-up Sanchez with his Astana team. Bahrain-Merida will field Dylan Teuns and Matej Mohoric, while UAE Team Emirates fields Dan Martin and Alexander Kristoff.

 

 

 