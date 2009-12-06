Valverde and other Caisse d'Epargne riders show support for Contentpolis

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was one of the stars of the show. (Image credit: Gran Premio Cancun)

Alejandro Valverde and other Caisse d'Epargne riders from the Murcia region of Spain have issued an appeal to save the Contentpolis-Ampo team. The 2010 licence for the Professional Continental, which is based in Mercia and supports Mercian cyclists, is threatened due to lack of financial support.

Valverde, José Joaquín Rojas, Luis Leon Sanchez and Francisco Pérez issued a joint statement saying, “We express our concern about the situation of the professional team of the Region of Murcia, who last season competed under Ampo Contentpolis the name, which is on the brink of extinction."

The team did not receive registration for the 2010 season from the International Cycling Union (UCI). Both name sponsors have indicated that they will no longer support the team. The region and city of Murcia have indicated willingness to sponsor the team, but not alone, and with added funds needed.

The statement from Valverde and other went on: “We ask for support from both public institutions and private companies, to make an effort to keep alive a team that employs many in the region, and also performs commendable work. The disappearance of this team would hurt the dreams of many children who dream of becoming professional cyclists in the future. "

The riders concluded by noting that the team had positively represented the region in such major races as the Vuelta a Espana this year, and that if it is unable to do so in the future, “it will seriously endanger the future of our sport.”