Future bleak for Contentpolis

Team Contentpolis-Ampo (Image credit: Antonio J. Salmerón)

Contentpolis-Ampo manager Jose Antonio Ortuño has admitted that the future of the team is not guaranteed, in contrast to his statements from earlier this month. He is still lacking money and has not made the necessary filings with the International Cycling Union (UCI) for a 2010 licence.

Earlier this month the team said that it had missed the November 15 deadline for the UCI filings, but denied that it had financial problems.

“I know that Ampo and the politicians are talking, but I know no more,” Ortuño told the Basque newspaper Gara. “The time is running out. I know that both sponsors want to continue, but it must be understood that the dates are pressing.”

Ortuño also denied reports that the Murcia region government said that the city would contribute €100,000 and the regional government €300,000. “The ideal is to have a budget of 1.5 million, but the team's minimum budget is 1.2 million because the UCI does not let you go with less. If Ampo puts up 500,000, then it is clear the institutions have to put up the rest.”

If he comes up with the money by the December 1 deadline, the team will feature as many Basque riders as possible. “Aitor Perez Arrieta would continue and some more from the area. I'm not naming names, but it would be some from this year,” Ortuño said. “I am willing to take five or six Basques at least.

