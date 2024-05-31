Valentin Paret-Peintre linked with move to support Evenepoel at Soudal-QuickStep in 2025

By
published

Belgian squad seeking to add Giro d'Italia stage winner to star rider's climbing support squad

Valentin Paret-Peintre celebrates his 2024 Giro d'Italia stage win atop the Bocca della Selva
Valentin Paret-Peintre celebrates his 2024 Giro d'Italia stage win atop the Bocca della Selva (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a breakthrough spring which has seen him win a stage and finish among the top 20 at the Giro d'Italia, Valentin Paret-Peintre has reportedly attracted the attention of Soudal-QuickStep as the Belgian team looks to strengthen the climbing core around team leader Remco Evenepoel.

According to a report in Het Laatste Nieuws, the deal taking the 23-year-old Frenchman to QuickStep is all but official, with his Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix