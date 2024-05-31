Valentin Paret-Peintre linked with move to support Evenepoel at Soudal-QuickStep in 2025
Belgian squad seeking to add Giro d'Italia stage winner to star rider's climbing support squad
Following a breakthrough spring which has seen him win a stage and finish among the top 20 at the Giro d'Italia, Valentin Paret-Peintre has reportedly attracted the attention of Soudal-QuickStep as the Belgian team looks to strengthen the climbing core around team leader Remco Evenepoel.
According to a report in Het Laatste Nieuws, the deal taking the 23-year-old Frenchman to QuickStep is all but official, with his Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale contract set to expire at the end of the season.
Third-year pro Paret-Peintre is the younger brother of Aurélien, who won a stage of the Giro d'Italia last year. This time around, Valentin triumphed from the breakaway on stage 10 at the summit finish of Bocca della Selva, beating Romain Bardet and Jan Tratnik on the way.
He also took second place on the penultimate stage of the race over Monte Grappa, albeit over two minutes behind Giro winner Tadej Pogačar. Last month he finished fourth overall at the Tour of the Alps.
With Soudal-QuickStep seeking to build the team around Evenepoel, Paret-Peintre is seen as a strong option to bolster a support squad that includes the likes of Ilan Van Wilder, Mauri Vansevenant, and Mikel Landa.
Decathlon AG2R could see a number of changes to its stage race roster, with Ben O'Connor also soon to decide his future at the team. Austria's Felix Gall is due to lead Decathlon AG2R at the Tour de France after winning a mountain stage to Courchevel and finishing eighth overall.
Evenepoel will shortly make his racing return at the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 2-9), supported by Landa, Van Wilder, Casper Pedersen, James Knox, Antoine Huby, and Gianni Moscon.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
It's his first race back since the mass crash he suffered at Itzulia Basque Country in April along with Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič, though he has said that he won't be in top shape to target a high GC placing ahead of the Tour de France.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix