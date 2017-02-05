Valencia final stage shortened due to dangerous winds

A little extra wind protection (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The closing stage of the Volta a Communitat Valenciana has been shortened due to heavy winds. The only climb of the day has been eliminated, and the riders will take on five laps of a local circuit around Valencia, for a total of 50km.

The riders were scheduled to make a neutralized start at 11:30, ride the neutralized zone and then return to their buses. The race will now start again at 13:10 from the same start location. The original stage called for an 80km loop including the climb, returning to the start location for the local circuit.

The decision was taken after long discussions by the race jury, police, sport directors and rider representative, and was announced at 11:37. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the race heading into the final stage.

It is the second time this week that weather has changed race plans. On Friday, stage 4 of the Dubai Tour was cancelled due to strong winds and sandstorms.