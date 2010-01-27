Vacansoleil name strong team for European season opener

Brothers Brice and Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Vacansoleil has named a strong eight-rider line-up for Sunday’s Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise, the team’s first race of the 2010 season.

Related Articles Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team presented in Holland

The Dutch Professional Continental team will include the team's most successful riders of last season: Dutchman Johnny Hoogerland and Slovenian Borut Bozic.

French brothers Brice and Romain Feillu will also take part in the event and make their debut for the Vacansoleil on home soil. With Brice a winner of a stage at last year's Tour de France, the team will be hoping the duo's presence in the team will enhance their chances of a wild card invitation to the 2010 Tour de France.

Vacansoleil's full line up for the Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise will be: Borut Bozic (Slovenia) Brice Feillu, Romain Feillu (France), Marco Marcato (Italy), Frederik Veuchelen, Björn Leukemans (Belgium), Johnny Hoogerland and Lieuwe Westra (The Netherlands).

The Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise will take place this Sunday, January 31. Vacansoleil will then continue their season in France at the Etoile de Bessèges, February 3-7.



