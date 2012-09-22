Vacansoleil-DCM confirms 2013 roster

Image 1 of 3 The 2012 Vacansoleil team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 The Vacansoleil-DCM team at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 3 of 3 Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Vacansoleil-DCM has confirmed its roster for 2013, with four new riders so far confirmed, while seven riders are set to leave the Dutch team.

Thomas De Gendt and Lieuwe Westra are named as team leaders. De Gendt finished third overall at the Giro d’Italia after winning the stage to the summit of the Stelvio, while Westra was second at Paris-Nice behind Bradley Wiggins and won the Tour of Denmark.

New signings announced for 2013 include Slovenian national champion Grega Bole – who joins from Lampre-ISD and experienced classics rider Juan Antonio Flecha – who joins from Team Sky. Neo-pros for 2013 are Willem Wauters and 19 year-old Danny van Poppel, the son of team directeur sportif and former professional Jean-Paul van Poppel.

Seven riders have not been retained by Vacansoleil-DCM: Stijn Devolder, Gustav Erik Larsson, Stefan Denifl, Matteo Carrara, Jacek Morajko, Martin Mortensen and Marcello Pavarin. Devolder is heading to RadioShack-Nissan, while Denifl is joining the new Swiss IAM Cycling team.

Vacansoleil-DCM for 2013: Thomas De Gendt, Lieuwe Westra, Kris Boeckmans, Romain Feillu, Johnny Hoogerland, Martijn Keizer, Wesley Kreder, Sergey Lagutin, Maurits Lammertink, Bjorn Leukemans, Pim Ligthart, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Marco Marcato, Tomasz Marczynski, Barry Markus,Wouter Mol, Nikita Novikov, Wout Poels, Mirko Selvaggi, Rafa Valls, Kenny Van Hummel, Frederik Veuchelen and Danny van Poppel.