Vacancy for a Staff Writer – ProCycling

Work as a staff writer for Procycling magazine. (Image credit: Procycling)

Are you are writer with a passion for cycle racing and would like to work at the forefront of cycling journalism?

As Staff Writer you’ll be a vital part of Procycling magazine’s hard working, dedicated team. You’ll be interviewing the world’s top riders, spotting up and coming talent, covering races and reporting from behind the scenes of the world’s toughest sport. You will plan and write copy to deadline, help plan issues ahead and work with the Production Editor fact-checking material from contributors and seeing finished pages to completion at the highest standards.

About You

With an ability to write you will have a deep knowledge of professional road cycling and be familiar with the current racing scene as well as its rich history. With experience of working within magazine or newspaper journalism, you will ideally have contacts in cycle sport and be confident in creating and maintaining relationships with significant figures in the sport. Fluency in a European language such as French, Italian or Spanish would be advantageous for this position.

What We Can Offer You

In addition to a competitive salary, generous holiday entitlement, comprehensive training programmes and additional benefits this is an opportunity to make your name as a writer on Future Publishing’s flagship road racing magazine by travelling to, and reporting on, the biggest races of the race calendar.

About Us

Future is an international special-interest media company creating over 180 publications, websites and events, with strong portfolios in the technology, games, music, automotive and sports sectors.

Procycling holds a position as the leading authority on the world's most spectacular sport. Procycling is the worldwide voice of international professional road racing, distributed in every country where there are English-speaking fans.





For more information, a full job description and to apply, visit our website futurenet.com/jobs