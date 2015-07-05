Trending

Utrecht turns out for Tour de France opener

Gallery: Dutch city goes crazy for Saturday's Grand Départ

Image 1 of 41

Large crowds cheer Fabian Cancellara Saturday in Utrecht.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 41

Luke Rowe competes in Utrecht.

Image 3 of 41

Chris Froome had a booster club along the route.

Image 4 of 41

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (L) waves on the podium at the end of a 13.8 km individual time-trial, the first stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France

Image 5 of 41

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (L) and Utrecht's mayor Jan van Zanen (2ndR) pose on the podium at the end of a 13.8 km individual time-trial, the first stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France.

Image 6 of 41

Chris Froome digs deep on the fan-lined finishing straight.

Image 7 of 41

Spectators watch the action from a boat.

Image 8 of 41

Spectators used multiple modes of transportation to get to Saturday's stage.

Image 9 of 41

Tony Martin passes screaming spectators.

Image 10 of 41

Dutch favourite Tom Dumoulin finished fourth.

Image 11 of 41

Steven Kruijswijk of Netherlands and Team LottoNL-Jumbo is cheered on by the fans during stage one of the 2015 Tour de France.

Image 12 of 41

A Tinkoff riders passes the crowd.

Image 13 of 41

Dutch fans cheer Wilco Kelderman as he competes in the stage 1 time trial.

Image 14 of 41

former cyclist Joop Zoetemelk receives a trophy on the podium at the end of the 13.8 km individual time-trial, the first stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France.

Image 15 of 41

Supporters wearing giant glasses wait along the road during the 13.8 km individual time-trial, the first stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France

Image 16 of 41

People walk over a giant mural for the race.

Image 17 of 41

fans line the course in Utrecht.

Image 18 of 41

Dutch spectators got a close-up view of the action.

Image 19 of 41

A Cannondale-Garmin rider receives support from spectators along the route.

Image 20 of 41

There was no shortage of rambunctious fans on Saturday.

Image 21 of 41

Spectators take a drink in the Utrecht heat.

Image 22 of 41

Wouter Poels shows the effort of the 13.5km stage.

Image 23 of 41

A spectators dressed in yellow for the occasion.

Image 24 of 41

Tony Gallopin leaves the start house in Utrecht.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 41

Orica GreenEdge staff chat before the stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 41

The Team Katusha bus is sst up before the riders arrive.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 41

The Team Sky entourage readies for the stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 41

The start house in Utrecht.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 41

The TV moto captures Fabian Cancellara's trip through Utrecht.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 41

Fabian Cancellara rides through the crowds in Utrecht.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 41

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets ready to leave the start house.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 41

LottoNL-Jumbo fans were everywhere in Utrecht.

Image 33 of 41

A LottoNL-Jumbo rider in action among the fan-lined course.

Image 34 of 41

Standing room only near the barriers.

Image 35 of 41

Standing room only near the barriers.

Image 36 of 41

Dutchman Laurens ten Dam finishes.

Image 37 of 41

Nairo Quintana rides past a Colombian flag.

Image 38 of 41

Richie Porte rides past fans who are using umbrellas to shade themselves from the heat.

Image 39 of 41

Crowds near the start house are reflected in Ian Stannard's visor.

Image 40 of 41

Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) rides along a line of fans seated for the stage.

Image 41 of 41

Large crowds cheer Fabian Cancellara Saturday in Utrecht.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Grand Départ in Utrecht did not disappoint, as BMC Racing's Rohan Dennis rode into the first yellow jersey of the 2015 Tour de France with a winning ride in the 13.8km opening time trial. It's safe to say Dennis enjoyed the day, as did the multitude of fans and spectators who lined the course and filled the public squares around the event. They came on foot, bikes, cars, boats and even paddle boards to witness the beginning of cycling's grandest of the national tours.

This is the sixth time the Tour has started in the Netherlands. The first-ever foreign Grand Départ was in Amsterdam in 1954, and the most recent visit the race made was to Rotterdam in 2010. Utrecht and its citizens seemed determined to make the most of their turn in the Tour spotlight.

Click through the photo gallery above to get a glimpse of Saturday's scene at the stage 1 start in Utrecht.

 