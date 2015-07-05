Utrecht turns out for Tour de France opener

Gallery: Dutch city goes crazy for Saturday's Grand Départ
The Grand Départ in Utrecht did not disappoint, as BMC Racing's Rohan Dennis rode into the first yellow jersey of the 2015 Tour de France with a winning ride in the 13.8km opening time trial. It's safe to say Dennis enjoyed the day, as did the multitude of fans and spectators who lined the course and filled the public squares around the event. They came on foot, bikes, cars, boats and even paddle boards to witness the beginning of cycling's grandest of the national tours.
This is the sixth time the Tour has started in the Netherlands. The first-ever foreign Grand Départ was in Amsterdam in 1954, and the most recent visit the race made was to Rotterdam in 2010. Utrecht and its citizens seemed determined to make the most of their turn in the Tour spotlight.
Click through the photo gallery above to get a glimpse of Saturday's scene at the stage 1 start in Utrecht.
