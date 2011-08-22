Trending

USA Pro Cycling Challenge time trial start order

Zabriskie, Leipheimer and Evans last off in Colorado

Image 1 of 5

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) coming by at only 6" down on first place.

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) coming by at only 6" down on first place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 5

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) added a stage victory in the time trial to his best young rider's classification lead.

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) added a stage victory in the time trial to his best young rider's classification lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 5

A determined Cadel Evans (BMC) kicks off his Dauphine.

A determined Cadel Evans (BMC) kicks off his Dauphine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 5

'Captain America', Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo)

'Captain America', Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 5

Sweden's Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank) is a powerhouse against the clock.

Sweden's Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank) is a powerhouse against the clock.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The USA Pro Cycling Challenge begins on Monday with the opening prologue in Colorado Springs. At 8.2km, the route is a little longer than a traditional prologue and there may well be some significant time gaps at the end of the day.

The first rider to roll down the start ramp will be Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate, who is scheduled to start at 1:15pm Colorado time. Riders will then leave at one minute intervals until the final ten. Riders starting after 3:14pm will leave every two minutes, with Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC) the last man off.

In the early session, look for riders like Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad), Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad) and George Hincapie (BMC) to set the bar high. The day's winner however is likely to come from a rider in the final 10.

Former world and Olympic time trial silver medalist Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank-Sungard) will be hungry to build on the form he showed at the Tour of Denmark where he was second in the time trial won by Richie Porte. While Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) starting fifth from last, is coming off victory in the Utah time trial and has spent nearly a week acclimating in Colorado which can only help his cause.

Leaving the best to last, the day ends with hit out between two of the sports best time trialists. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Cadel Evans (BMC) roll out at 3:32pm and 3:34pm and have to be considered among the favourites for the victory. Leipheimer was ultra-consistent in Utah, and although doubts remain over Evans form, the Australian never goes to a race just to participate.

Time trial start order
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy13:15:00
2Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1713:16:00
3Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia13:17:00
4Alastair Loutit (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda13:18:00
5Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis13:19:00
6Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM-UNE13:20:00
7Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling13:21:00
8Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13:22:00
9Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale13:23:00
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad13:24:00
11Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13:25:00
12George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack13:26:00
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team13:27:00
14Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy13:28:00
15David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1313:29:00
16Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia13:30:00
17Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda13:31:00
18Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano13:32:00
19Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis13:33:00
20Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE13:34:00
21Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling13:35:00
22Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13:36:00
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13:37:00
24Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad13:38:00
25Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard-Trek13:39:00
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo13:40:00
27Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack13:41:00
28Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team13:42:00
29Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy13:43:00
30Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1613:44:00
31Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia13:45:00
32Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda13:46:00
33Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano13:47:00
34William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis13:48:00
35Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE13:49:00
36Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling13:50:00
37Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13:51:00
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank13:52:00
39Michael Mørkov (Den) Saxo Bank-Sungard13:53:00
40Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13:54:00
41Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad13:55:00
42Anders Lund (Den) Leopard-Trek13:56:00
43Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13:57:00
44Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack13:58:00
45Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team13:59:00
46Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy14:00:00
47Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1514:01:00
48Rafael Montiel Anibal (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia14:02:00
49William Dickeson (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda14:03:00
50Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano14:04:00
51Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis14:05:00
52Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM-UNE14:06:00
53Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling14:07:00
54Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14:08:00
55Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank14:09:00
56Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank-Sungard14:10:00
57Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale14:11:00
58Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad14:12:00
59Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard-Trek14:13:00
60Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14:14:00
61Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack14:15:00
62Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team14:16:00
63Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy14:17:00
64Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1414:18:00
65Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia14:19:00
66Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda14:20:00
67Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano14:21:00
68Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis14:22:00
69Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE14:23:00
70Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling14:24:00
71Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14:25:00
72Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank14:26:00
73André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank-Sungard14:27:00
74Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14:28:00
75Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad14:29:00
76Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard-Trek14:30:00
77Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14:31:00
78Phillip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack14:32:00
79Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team14:33:00
80Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy14:34:00
81Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C1114:35:00
82Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia14:36:00
83Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda14:37:00
84Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano14:38:00
85Vladimar Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis14:39:00
86Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM-UNE14:40:00
87Jay Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling14:41:00
88Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14:42:00
89Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank14:43:00
90Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank-Sungard14:44:00
91Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale14:45:00
92Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad14:46:00
93Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard-Trek14:47:00
94Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo14:48:00
95Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack14:49:00
96George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team14:50:00
97Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy14:51:00
98Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C1014:52:00
99Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia14:53:00
100Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda14:54:00
101Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano14:55:00
102Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis14:56:00
103Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE14:57:00
104Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling14:58:00
105Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14:59:00
106Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank15:00:00
107Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank-Sungard15:01:00
108Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale15:02:00
109Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad15:03:00
110Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard-Trek15:04:00
111Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15:05:00
112Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack15:06:00
113Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team15:07:00
114Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy15:08:00
115Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C1215:09:00
116Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion de Antioquia15:10:00
117Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda15:11:00
118Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano15:12:00
119Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis15:13:00
120Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM-UNE15:14:00
121Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling15:16:00
122Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15:18:00
123Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank15:20:00
124Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank-Sungard15:22:00
125Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15:24:00
126Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad15:26:00
127Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard-Trek15:28:00
128David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15:30:00
129Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack15:32:00
130Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15:34:00

 