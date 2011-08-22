USA Pro Cycling Challenge time trial start order
Zabriskie, Leipheimer and Evans last off in Colorado
The USA Pro Cycling Challenge begins on Monday with the opening prologue in Colorado Springs. At 8.2km, the route is a little longer than a traditional prologue and there may well be some significant time gaps at the end of the day.
The first rider to roll down the start ramp will be Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate, who is scheduled to start at 1:15pm Colorado time. Riders will then leave at one minute intervals until the final ten. Riders starting after 3:14pm will leave every two minutes, with Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC) the last man off.
In the early session, look for riders like Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad), Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad) and George Hincapie (BMC) to set the bar high. The day's winner however is likely to come from a rider in the final 10.
Former world and Olympic time trial silver medalist Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank-Sungard) will be hungry to build on the form he showed at the Tour of Denmark where he was second in the time trial won by Richie Porte. While Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) starting fifth from last, is coming off victory in the Utah time trial and has spent nearly a week acclimating in Colorado which can only help his cause.
Leaving the best to last, the day ends with hit out between two of the sports best time trialists. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Cadel Evans (BMC) roll out at 3:32pm and 3:34pm and have to be considered among the favourites for the victory. Leipheimer was ultra-consistent in Utah, and although doubts remain over Evans form, the Australian never goes to a race just to participate.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|13:15:00
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C17
|13:16:00
|3
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia
|13:17:00
|4
|Alastair Loutit (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
|13:18:00
|5
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis
|13:19:00
|6
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|13:20:00
|7
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13:21:00
|8
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13:22:00
|9
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:23:00
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|13:24:00
|11
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13:25:00
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|13:26:00
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:27:00
|14
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|13:28:00
|15
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C13
|13:29:00
|16
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia
|13:30:00
|17
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
|13:31:00
|18
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13:32:00
|19
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis
|13:33:00
|20
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|13:34:00
|21
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13:35:00
|22
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13:36:00
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:37:00
|24
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|13:38:00
|25
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard-Trek
|13:39:00
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13:40:00
|27
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|13:41:00
|28
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:42:00
|29
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|13:43:00
|30
|Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C16
|13:44:00
|31
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia
|13:45:00
|32
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
|13:46:00
|33
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|13:47:00
|34
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis
|13:48:00
|35
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|13:49:00
|36
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13:50:00
|37
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13:51:00
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|13:52:00
|39
|Michael Mørkov (Den) Saxo Bank-Sungard
|13:53:00
|40
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:54:00
|41
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|13:55:00
|42
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard-Trek
|13:56:00
|43
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13:57:00
|44
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|13:58:00
|45
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:59:00
|46
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|14:00:00
|47
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C15
|14:01:00
|48
|Rafael Montiel Anibal (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia
|14:02:00
|49
|William Dickeson (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
|14:03:00
|50
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|14:04:00
|51
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis
|14:05:00
|52
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM-UNE
|14:06:00
|53
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14:07:00
|54
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14:08:00
|55
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|14:09:00
|56
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank-Sungard
|14:10:00
|57
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:11:00
|58
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|14:12:00
|59
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard-Trek
|14:13:00
|60
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14:14:00
|61
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|14:15:00
|62
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:16:00
|63
|Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
|14:17:00
|64
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech Powered By C14
|14:18:00
|65
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia
|14:19:00
|66
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
|14:20:00
|67
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|14:21:00
|68
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis
|14:22:00
|69
|Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE
|14:23:00
|70
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14:24:00
|71
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14:25:00
|72
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|14:26:00
|73
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank-Sungard
|14:27:00
|74
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:28:00
|75
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|14:29:00
|76
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard-Trek
|14:30:00
|77
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14:31:00
|78
|Phillip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|14:32:00
|79
|Timothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14:33:00
|80
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|14:34:00
|81
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C11
|14:35:00
|82
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia
|14:36:00
|83
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
|14:37:00
|84
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|14:38:00
|85
|Vladimar Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis
|14:39:00
|86
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM-UNE
|14:40:00
|87
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14:41:00
|88
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14:42:00
|89
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|14:43:00
|90
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank-Sungard
|14:44:00
|91
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:45:00
|92
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|14:46:00
|93
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard-Trek
|14:47:00
|94
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14:48:00
|95
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|14:49:00
|96
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:50:00
|97
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|14:51:00
|98
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|14:52:00
|99
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion de Antioquia
|14:53:00
|100
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
|14:54:00
|101
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|14:55:00
|102
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis
|14:56:00
|103
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE
|14:57:00
|104
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14:58:00
|105
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14:59:00
|106
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|15:00:00
|107
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank-Sungard
|15:01:00
|108
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:02:00
|109
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|15:03:00
|110
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard-Trek
|15:04:00
|111
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15:05:00
|112
|Ben King (USA) Team RadioShack
|15:06:00
|113
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15:07:00
|114
|Andres Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|15:08:00
|115
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C12
|15:09:00
|116
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion de Antioquia
|15:10:00
|117
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team P/B Kenda
|15:11:00
|118
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15:12:00
|119
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis
|15:13:00
|120
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM-UNE
|15:14:00
|121
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15:16:00
|122
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15:18:00
|123
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|15:20:00
|124
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank-Sungard
|15:22:00
|125
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:24:00
|126
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|15:26:00
|127
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard-Trek
|15:28:00
|128
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15:30:00
|129
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|15:32:00
|130
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15:34:00
