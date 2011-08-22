USA Pro Cycling Challenge time trial start order

Image 1 of 5 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) coming by at only 6" down on first place. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) added a stage victory in the time trial to his best young rider's classification lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 A determined Cadel Evans (BMC) kicks off his Dauphine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 'Captain America', Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Sweden's Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank) is a powerhouse against the clock. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The USA Pro Cycling Challenge begins on Monday with the opening prologue in Colorado Springs. At 8.2km, the route is a little longer than a traditional prologue and there may well be some significant time gaps at the end of the day.

The first rider to roll down the start ramp will be Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate, who is scheduled to start at 1:15pm Colorado time. Riders will then leave at one minute intervals until the final ten. Riders starting after 3:14pm will leave every two minutes, with Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC) the last man off.

In the early session, look for riders like Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad), Peter Velits (HTC-Highroad) and George Hincapie (BMC) to set the bar high. The day's winner however is likely to come from a rider in the final 10.

Former world and Olympic time trial silver medalist Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank-Sungard) will be hungry to build on the form he showed at the Tour of Denmark where he was second in the time trial won by Richie Porte. While Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) starting fifth from last, is coming off victory in the Utah time trial and has spent nearly a week acclimating in Colorado which can only help his cause.

Leaving the best to last, the day ends with hit out between two of the sports best time trialists. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Cadel Evans (BMC) roll out at 3:32pm and 3:34pm and have to be considered among the favourites for the victory. Leipheimer was ultra-consistent in Utah, and although doubts remain over Evans form, the Australian never goes to a race just to participate.