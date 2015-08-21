USA Pro Challenge Video: Gavin Mannion discusses sprint finish into Breckenridge

Image 1 of 5 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly) tucked in for seventh. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) was all smiles Image 3 of 5 Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) share a moment on the start line Image 4 of 5 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager-Livestrong) gets a kiss from the podium girls (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Best Colorado rider Alexandr Braico (Jelly Belly)

Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly) finished sixth today on the fourth day of racing at the USA Pro Challenge in Breckenridge. Mannion was fifth on stage 1 in Steamboat Springs and has been consistently finishing in the top 20 since. The American began his professional career with Axel Merckx’s development team, Trek-Livestrong, in 2009 and is currently in his second year with Jelly Belly-Maxxis.

The 23-year-old is 12th on GC heading into the time trial Friday in Breckenridge. His teammate, Lachlan Morton, sits ahead in sixth, less than a minute behind current race leader Dennis Rohan (BMC Racing), while Alexandr Braico spent a day in the jersey for Best Colorado rider.

Mannion discussed the hectic sprint into town with Cyclingnews after the finish of stage 4 and how Jelly Belly will look to navigate the remainder of the race in order to move up some spots on GC.

Mannion will be celebrating his birthday next week and has racked up several strong finishes this season, including third place overall at the Tour of the Gila and sixth at the USA Cycling Professional Road Championships this spring.

