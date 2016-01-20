USA Pro Challenge to go ahead in 2016

Image 1 of 5 Rob Britton (SmartStop) takes all the beer he can get after a touch week of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Rohan Dennis (BMC) takes home a shiny new Lexus for winning the overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Riders pass back through Golden on the way to the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 The UnitedHealthcare team celebrates winning the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 The break closes in on Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The USA Pro Challenge has been a major question mark on the North American calendar for 2016, ever since the race owners Rick and Richard Schaden stepped aside in favour of a new ownership group, but the organisers confirmed the race will go forward, and promise to announce the host cities soon.

"We aren't confirming any details," PR agent Heather Krug confirmed to Cyclingnews. "Announcement to come soon."

Late last year, Grand Junction officials agreed to fund hosting the overall race start after the local community raised over $100,000 to bring the race to the western region of the state for the first time. The Gazette today reported that Colorado Springs was a likely host city for another stage. Fort Collins opted out of repeating as host town.

The Aspen Daily News reported today that the town was still awaiting word on whether it would be chosen as a host city. Aspen has hosted a stage each year since the race began, including two overall race starts in 2013 and 2014, but Aspen Snowmass CEO Bill Tomcich said there had been no definitive requests for race lodging this year.

The USA Pro Challenge has rapidly grown in stature over the five editions run so far. The Denver Post reported last year that the event went from losing $10 million in the first year to only $2 million in 2015. Organisers estimated the economic impact to the state at over $100 million.

After being won by American riders for the first four editions, the 2015 event was won by BMC's Rohan Dennis.

2015 was also the first time a women's USA Pro Challenge was held on the same courses as the men's event. While Krug could confirm there would be a race, she could not say whether or not the women's event would continue.