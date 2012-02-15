USA Cycling race officials to get first wage rise in a decade

Race officials give last minute instructions. (Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)

USA Cycling will be increasing officials' fees and per diems, effective immediately. These increases acknowledge the significant level of effort and professionalism required of and shown by cycling officials. Officials' per diem has not risen in 10 years, so this increase is a much needed update reflecting the higher cost of living.

"In the last two years we have tasked our officials with an increased level of responsibility both in terms of work they have to accomplish and dedication to a high level of professionalism," said USA Cycling Technical Director Shawn Farrell.

"USA Cycling officials now adhere to expanded requirements for upgrading, continuing education, increased evaluations and increased license fees. The officials of this country have risen to the challenge, and these fee increases reflect their increased level of professionalism."

Officials base fees are increasing for UCI races to match the fees established last year for National Championships and NRC/NCC (National Racing Calendar/National Criterium Calendar) races.

In effort to attract and retain top talent, not only are the official's fees for the highest level officials working UCI level events increasing, but official's fees for C-E category races will also be increasing. These officials often work long hours at local-level events where the majority of bike racing takes place each weekend and the increase recognizes this hard work and dedication to the sport of cycling.

For most races, including UCI races, all officials' fees are paid by race directors and occasionally supplemented by local associations.

A summary of the new per diem rates can be seen below:

Half-Day Race (5 hours or less) Race Category Chief Referee Chief Judge Other Officials NRC/NC/UCI (*) $120 $85 $70 A $105 $75 $60 B $75 $60 $50 C-E $50 $40 $35 * note that these fees apply to officials assigned by USA Cycling