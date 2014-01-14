USA Cycling names team for cyclo-cross Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) is going for her tenth championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 Jeremy Power crosses line first to win the 2014 USA national cyclo-cross championships (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 3 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) on a stairs with a significant lead on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton and Jeremy Powers will headline the USA Cycling team at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands next month.

USA Cycling Cyclo-cross Program Director Marc Gullickson believes 2014 could be a good year for the Americans. "With a number of outright medal contenders being joined by a mix of accomplished veterans and future stars, I expect the team to be very competitive at the Championships in Hoogerheide this year.”

Of the riders named, Compton looks like the United States’ best chance for a medal. She has dominated the World Cup series with five out of six victories, only being beaten by Marianne Vos in the opening weekend. Compton has already secured the overall series victory, with over 100 points separating herself and second place.

The 35-year-old, who was recently crowned national champion for the 10th time, rode into silver behind Vos at last year’s World Championships in Louisville. She will be joined by U23 US champion Kaitlin Antonneau and Elle Anderson, who finished second to Compton at the nationals. Completing the six-woman team will be Meredith Miller, Crystal Anthony and Arley Kemmerer.

Powers also earned himself a national title last weekend, his second in three years. He finished the year as the top ranked American and won the USA Cycling Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX). Tim Johnson and Ryan Trebon also earned automatic selections.

Jonathan Page, Allen Krughoff and Zach McDonald will join the team as discretionary picks. McDonald will be riding in the elite category for the first time, after competing in the Under 23 race last year. Krughoff, while not well-placed in the UCI rankings, was an impressive fifth in the US championships in Boulder.

Along with the elite men’s and women’s teams, USA cycling will send an under-23 and junior squad to Hoogerheide.

US team

Elite Women

Elle Anderson (San Francisco, Calif./California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)

Crystal Anthony (Beverly, Mass./Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Kaitlin Antonneau (Colorado Springs, Colo./Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

Katie Compton (Colorado Springs, Colo./Trek Cyclocross Collective)

Arley Kemmerer (Saylorsburg, Pa./Charm City Cycling LLC)

Meredith Miller (Boulder, Colo./California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)

Elite Men

Tim Johnson (Topsfield, Mass./Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

Allen Krughoff (Boulder, Colo./Raleigh Clement)

Zach McDonald (Bainbridge Island, Wash./Rapha-Focus)

Jonathan Page (Northfield, N.H./Fuji-Spyoptics)

Jeremy Powers (Easthampton, Mass./ Rapha-Focus)

Ryan Trebon (Bend, Ore./Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

U23 Men

Yannick Eckmann (Boulder, Colo./California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)

Cody Kaiser (El Dorado Hills, Calif./California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz, Calif./California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized).

Logan Owen (Bremerton, Wash./California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)

Curtis White (Delanson, N.Y./Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

Juniors Men

Maxx Chance (Boulder, Colo./Clif Bar Development Cross Team)

Peter Goguen (Hopedale, Mass./Race CF)

Gavin Haley (Louisville, Ky./Red Zone Cycling Elite)

Austin Vincent (Simsbury, Conn./Race CF)

Cooper Willsey (Hinesburg, Vt./Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

