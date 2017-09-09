USA Cycling names six to men's team for Worlds

Image 1 of 6 US champion Joey Rosskopf (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Tejey van Garderen (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) wins stage 2 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 6 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 6 Nate Brown in the KOM jersey after stage 5 at the Tour de France Image 6 of 6 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

BMC Racing's Brent Bookwalter, Tejay van Garderen and Joey Rosskopf will lead USA Cycling's six-rider Elite men's team at the UCI Road World Championships later this month in Bergen, Norway. Cannondale-Drapac's Nathan Brown and Alex Howes will join them on the start line, along with Kiel Reijnen from Trek-Segafredo.

Related Articles Froome to ride Worlds time trial but no Cavendish or Thomas in British squad

"I am excited about this team," said Jim Miller, USA Cycling's vice president of high performance. "We have six motivated and committed guys, and we aren't traveling to Norway to sit in the peloton."

All six riders will compete in the road race, while Rosskopf and van Garderen will also contest the time trial.

Bookwalter was fourth overall this year at the Tour of California, while Brown wore the mountains jersey in the Tour de France for several days in July. Howes, who was the best-placed US rider in 2015 with 12th, recently won stages at the Colorado Classic and Tour of Utah, while van Garderen is currently 13th overall in the Vuelta a Espana. Rosskopf, the reigning US time trial champion, is currently racing at the Tour of Britain. Reijnen recent put in strong performances at Poitou Charentes and the Bretagne Classic.

With the addition of the six elite men, Team USA is now 29 riders strong heading into Bergen. Twenty-three athletes were named previously to the elite women's, U23 men's and women's, and junior men's and women's squads.

USA Cycling Elite Men's Team:

Brent Bookwalter (Asheville, NC/BMC Racing Team)

Nate Brown (Covington, Tenn./Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling)

Alex Howes (Boulder, Colo./Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling)

Keil Reijnen (Bainbridge Island, Wash./Trek-Segafredo)

Joey Rosskopf (Decatur, Ga./BMC Racing Team)

Tejay van Garderen (Aspen, Colo./BMC Racing Team)