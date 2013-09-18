USA Cycling endorses Cookson to become next UCI president

UCI Presidential candidate Brian Cookson (Image credit: briancookson.org)

UCI Presidential Candidate Brian Cookson picked up another endorsement on Wednesday when USA Cycling said it was backing the Brit.

"The upcoming UCI presidential election should serve as a turning point for our sport - an historic moment in time when the UCI begins to chart a dynamic, new course and fully regains its international stature and credibility," read a statement from USA Cycling.

"It is clear from the cycling stakeholders' survey that transparency, integrity, credibility, accountability and good governance must be addressed if we are to have a brighter future and grow cycling globally."

"The UCI president must lead, inspire and unify. As one of the five founding countries of the UCI, USA Cycling believes Brian Cookson is best qualified to lead the UCI at this critical moment in time and provide a measured, fair approach to managing the sport and rebuilding trust in the UCI. We are therefore proud to join the many other National Federations from around the world who have committed their support for Brian as the next president of the UCI."

In recent weeks, Cookson has picked up nominations from the national federations of the European Cycling Union as well as major cycling nations such as New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

The election is scheduled for September 27. Cookson is running against current UCI President Pat McQuaid.