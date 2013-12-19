USA Cycling criterium championships return to Greenville

Image 1 of 2 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins the 2013 US pro criterium championship (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Big crowds in downtwon Greenville for the US Pro road race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

USA Cycling announced today that it has awarded its Professional Criterium National Championships to Greenville, South Carolina for 2015 and 2016.

Greenville hosted the USA Cycling Professional Road Championships for seven years until the race was moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The home of George Hincapie built up a strong base of cycling infrastructure and fans during its seven-year run with the road championships, and the city officials are looking forward to hosting a national championship again.

"Our award winning downtown is an ideal venue for the USA Cycling Professional Criterium National Championships and we are honored to be the host city for this prestigious competition," Greenville Mayor Knox White said. "We look forward to welcoming the field of elite athletes and making the 2015-2016 championships the most exciting yet."

The criterium championships will be held for the second year in High Point, North Carolina in 2014.

Greenville will also host the UCI para-cycling world championships in 2014.