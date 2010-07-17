USA Crits series continues today in Boise

Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) takes over as the US Crit Series leader. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com)

This Saturday marks the 24th running of the Wells Fargo Twilight Criterium and the 6th event out of nine on the USA CRITS series. Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) goes into the weekend leading the men's standings after winning the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium last week. The race is not part of the women's series.

Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis) and Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis) will both be present and racing in the Maxxis Best Young Rider jersey presented by Cyclingnews and the Sportsbase Online Lap Leader jersey presented by VeloNews, respectively.

All three jersey leaders will be in attendance, as well as top USA CRITS Teams Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita, Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's, Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder, and CRCA/Foundation.

"The Wells Fargo Twilight Criterium has always been the tipping point in the overall," says Gene Dixon, Managing Director of the USA CRITS Series. "Boise is a key event to not only attend, but to do well in for those teams aiming at winning the Series."

Barrows will have a tough time this weekend as he will be racing solo with no teammates; Clarke will be racing solo, as well. Howe has a strong Mountain Khakis team surrounding him and could look at re-taking the overall. However, the team to beat this weekend is Jamis-Sutter Home, which is sending a hit squad, including 2007 USA CRITS Champion Frank Travieso, current NRC leader Luis Amaran, the Borrajo brothers, Nick Frey, and Cuban strong-man, Ivan Dominguez.

The USA CRITS Women's Series will return to racing August 7 at the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational in Charlotte, NC.

Current USA CRITS Overall presented by Champion System

1. Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable)

2. Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)

3. Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)

Current Maxxis Best Young Rider presented by Cyclingnews.com

Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)

Current Sportsbase Online Lap Leader presented by VeloNews

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis)