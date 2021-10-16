USA CRITS director Scott Morris suspended by Safe Sport for allegations of misconduct

USA CRITS Managing Director Scott Morris has been temporarily suspended for allegations of misconduct according to the US Center for Safe Sport.



The date of issue was posted on September 14, 2021, but had been under the radar for most of the past month. At this point, Safe Sport has not made public the nature of the allegations facing Morris, simply listing 'Allegations of Misconduct' next to his name.

Cyclingnews has confirmed that Morris was a contractor with Swagger LLC, which produces USA CRITS, and has been dismissed by the company. The exact details of the case have not been verified but Cyclingnews has reached out to USA Cycling for comment.

The news has lead to several teams in North America pulling out of all related USA CRITS events.

The news of Morris' suspension hit social media on Friday with L39ION of Los Angeles posting the following statement via Twitter:

“Due to recent revelations and events, as of immediately, L39ion of Los Angeles will no longer be participating in any USA Crits races or events.”

The announcement immediately sent shockwaves through social media after the team had been dominating both the men's and women’s series through most of the season. Aevolo, though not listed as a Division 1 team in the series, were quick to follow. In a statement also posted on Twitter the American squad wrote:



"After learning what @USACRITS deems permissible amongst its organization and staff, our decision to omit their events from our racing calendar has been cemented."

This is a developing story and Cyclingnews will post further updates when possible.