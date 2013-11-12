US may get enduro national championships

Image 1 of 4 Retired from World Cup level XC racing, Adam Craig (Giant) is clearly having a good time out there racing (in baggies) (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 4 Carl Decker (Team Giant) riding a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 Heather Irmiger (Trek Factory Team) has not given up much speed with her switch to enduro racing. She finished eighth. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 4 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) in his stars-and-stripes jersey. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)

The US may get a new national championship event for the growing enduro discipline of mountain bike racing. In typical enduro mountain bike races, riders are timed during multiple special stages, which are generally mostly or entirely downhill. In between timed sections, they usually ride, but do not race.

"Regarding an enduro national championships, we have been looking at the possibility of holding one in 2015, but we haven't finalized details," said USA Cycling's Director of Communications Bill Kellick to Cyclingnews.

While several regions in the US presently host their own various enduro series, there is currently no national enduro series or national championship event. There is, however, an international series, called the Enduro World Series, which is heading into its second season in 2014.

USA Cycling already holds national championships in a variety of off-road disciplines, including cross country, short track, downhill, dual slalom, super D, marathon, various collegiate individual and team categories, and 24-hour solo and team racing.

Several former gravity, cross country and short track American racers have recently switched their focus to enduro racing, including Adam Craig, Carl Decker, Heather Irmiger and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski, to name a few.