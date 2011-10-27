US masters rider suspended for doping

US National championship jerseys and medals (Image credit: Maurice Hessel)

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced on Wednesday that Michael Miller, of Morgantown, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a suspension for his doping offense.

The 42-year-old tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a stimulant, as a result of a sample collected at the Masters Track Nationals, on July 27, 2011, in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania. Miller had won the national championship in the 3000m individual pursuit for the 40-44 age category on that day.

Methylhexaneamine is classified as a Specified Substance, and therefore the presence of that substance in an athlete’s sample can result in a reduced sanction.

Miller accepted an eight-month period of ineligibility, which began on September 2, 2011, the day he accepted a provisional suspension. As a result of the sanction, Miller is also disqualified from all results obtained during the Masters Track Nationals, which began on July 26, 2011, as well as any other competitive results obtained subsequent to July 26, 2011, including forfeiture of any medals, points, and prizes.