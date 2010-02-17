US marathon national championships registration open

Image 1 of 2 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Heather Irmiger (Gary Fisher/Subaru) leading on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Registration is now open for the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships. The annual Fourth of July event, held in Breckenridge, Colorado, will again host the marathon nationals.

Given that the popular event is likely to sell out its 750 spots again, the first two weeks of online entries will be limited exclusively to the USA Cycling national championship classes. Racers wanting to try their hand at nationals are being strongly encouraged to register by 12:01 am Mountain Standard Time on March 3.

On March 3, online registration will open to non-championship competitors as well. At that time, a printable registration form and waiver will be posted online for those wishing to mail in their entry.

A total of 14 national titles will be on the line in Breckenridge, including men's and women's singlespeed national titles which are new for 2010.

In 2009, the husband and wife duo of Jeremy Horgan Kobelski and Heather Irmiger (both Subaru / Gary Fisher) won the elite men's and women's national marathon titles. Two week later, they both went on to take the elite men's and women's cross country national titles, too.

For more information on the race, visit www.mavsports.com/?id=8. To register, visit www.sportsbaseonline.com/events/index.xhtml?categoryId=17173.