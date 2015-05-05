Urán set to lead Etixx-QuickStep to success at the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 8 Champagne and confetti for Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 8 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the Colombian national time trial title. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 8 The final podium of the Giro d'Italia, Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Uran and Fabio Aru (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 8 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) ready for his comeback race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 8 Tom Boonen is back in action at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Petr Vakoč and Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 Gianni Meersman and David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Twice second overall at the Giro d'Italia in 2013 and 2014, Etixx-QuickStep's Rigoberto Urán will attempt to win the pink jersey upon the conclusion of this year's event on May 31 in Milan. The Colombian rider will have the support of strong nine-man team that includes Tom Boonen in his debut at the Italian Grand Tour.

Urán temporarily wore the leader's jersey last year after winning the stage 12 time trial from Barbaresco to Barolo, however, Movistar's Nairo Quintana ended up winning the overall title. Urán heads into the year's race as the Colombian national time trial champion and he will hope to, again, do well in stage 14's 59.4km time trial from Treviso to Valdobbiadene on May 23. It is a stage that he is familiar with having previewed the course with his teammate Gianluca Brambilla at the beginning of March.

Boonen will race in support of Urán in his first attempt at the Giro d'Italia. He injured his shoulder in a crash at Paris-Nice but returned to racing at the Tour of Turkey last week.

The Etixx-QuickStep roster for the 2015 Giro d'Italia: Rigoberto Urán, Tom Boonen, Maxime Bouet, Pieter Serry, Gianni Meersman, Fabio Sabatini, David De La Cruz, Iljo Keisse, and Petr Vakoc.

