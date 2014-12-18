Uran will target Tour de France, Giro d'Italia double in 2015

Image 1 of 4 Rigoberto Uran in second makes it another Colombian on the podium at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 The final podium of the Giro d'Italia, Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Uran and Fabio Aru (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) retained the best young rider's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Nairo Quintana leads Rigoberto Uran up the Zoncolan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rigoberto Uran will race in the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France next year, his Etixx-QuickStep team announced today.

The Colombian will return to the Tour for the first time in three years after focusing on the Giro and Vuelta a Espana since 2012. Uran has finished second twice at the Giro in 2013 and 2014. His best finish at the Tour was 23rd in 2011.

"In 2011, I wore the white jersey for six days," Uran said. "It was an unforgettable experience. I am really happy to come back to this race, one of the top races in the world."

Uran will start his season with his national championship time trial and road race on February 7 and 8. He will debut in Europe at the Classic Sud Ardeche. Uran will then race Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico. After the short Italian stage race, he will race Volta a Catalunya and then Tour de Romandie leading into the Giro.

"I am really excited about my program and the races I have to do," Uran said. "We chose a different approach than last year. In 2014 I started my season in Tour of Oman. This year we decided to change my race calendar a bit. I plan on racing 'The Double' (Giro d'Italia and Tour de France). I will be racing two big Grand Tours, which changes my calendar needs a bit."

Uran said the parcours for next year's Giro suit him well, and he believes he can perform well there, setting a goal of making the final overall podium for the third consecutive year. His goals at the Tour will be slightly less ambitious.

"I will try to go there to do well, but it will be more linked to rediscovering the race and to stage hunt," Uran said. "But of course I’d also like to do well in the last week and give a hand to the team when necessary. About my program after the Tour, it is not yet decided. I want to focus on the intense part of my season that will be a great opportunity for me. I can ride the races I love and I am super motivated to do it."