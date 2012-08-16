Univest GP revived as Thompson Bucks County Classic

Image 1 of 2 The 2011 Univest Grand Prix Criterium winner, Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 2 of 2 The town of Souderton, PA, which was incorporated in 1887, provided the backdrop for today's stage. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

After losing the sponsorship of the Univest Corporation, the Doylestown, Pennsylvania UCI race has been revived through the support of the Thompson Organization automobile dealerships, organizers Sparta Cycling announced today.

Related Articles Univest ends race sponsorship after 14 years

The race will take place as scheduled on September 15 with a UCI 1.2 ranking for a new 102.7-mile long race from New Hope to Doylestown. The event is also on USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar.

The newly designed road race course begins in New Hope, heading over rolling terrain to a 14.3-mile circuit which will be contested six times for a total of 8,250 feet of climbing before the 7.8-mile run to the finish in Doylestown.

"We have a great new sponsor in The Thompson Organization, who are very excited to bring authentic European style road racing to Bucks County," said Race Director John Eustice. "USA Cycling has really worked hard to help us keep our UCI and NRC status throughout this rebuilding period.

"The Thompson Bucks County Classic will be an absolutely beautiful race, one that will provide an unique, exciting and intimate spectator experience. The Classic course, with steep and twisting terrain, is for a true bicycle racer, one who knows how to handle his machine."

The race will be followed by Sunday's 9th annual Thompson Criterium in Doylestown and the 14th running of the 100km cyclosportif, held in Upper Bucks County for the public.

New sponsor Teva Respiratory will patron the Best Climber Award, and Doylestown Hospital will sponsor the Best Sprinter Award.

For more information, visit www.buckscountyclassic.com