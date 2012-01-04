UnitedHealthcare to ride NeilPryde bikes for 2012

The familiar blue & white train of UnitedHealthcare bringing their sprinters to the finish (Image credit: Jon Safka)

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team has recently announced that NeilPryde will be the squad's bike sponsor for the 2012 season. The US-based Pro Continental team will unveil the 2012 team bikes at its upcoming training camp taking place January 11-13 in Rancho Mirage, California.

NeilPryde has been involved with elite-level athlete sponsorship since the 1970s in the sport of windsurfing, where its products have earned more than 40 world championships, and launched its bike line in 2010.

"The NeilPryde line of bikes was established in 2010 in collaboration with BMW Group Designworks USA as its design partner," said Neil Pryde, founder of Neil Pryde Limited. "It was designed with racing in mind and we are very proud to be the official frame and fork sponsor of the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team."

After spending the 2011 season, the team's first year at the Pro Continental level, on Boardman Bikes, UnitedHealthcare directeur sportif Mike Tamayo commented on the equipment which will be used in the upcoming season.

"Our athletes will be riding the Diablo model, their carbon flagship," said Tamayo. "The carbon frame is a perfect match for the various terrains that UnitedHealthcare will have to tackle in 2012. The Diablo offers stiffness for acceleration while remaining lightweight. More exciting will be the Exoskeleton technology (proprietary to NeilPryde) that improves the lateral stiffness; in turn making it an amazing cornering machine."

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team makes its 2012 racing debut at Argentina's Tour de San Luis, January 23-29. The team will then open its European campaign in Portugal at the Volta ao Algarve, February 15-19.