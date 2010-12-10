UnitedHealthcare ready to prove itself in Europe

Image 1 of 32 The jersey has classic style. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 32 The mechanics area has all the important tools. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 32 It's controlled chaos. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 4 of 32 The bags are labelled with the riders' names. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 5 of 32 Bars are ready for bikes. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 6 of 32 Charly Wegelius is one of the new additions to the team. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 7 of 32 Helmets, jerseys and socks! (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 8 of 32 Santa comes early for Unitedhealthcare's team. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 9 of 32 The bags are packed with care. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 10 of 32 Riders each get their gear in a Thule bag. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 11 of 32 The 2011 team kits are ready for distribution. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 12 of 32 The riders' names on stickers which will go on the bikes. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 13 of 32 Special Defeet socks for UnitedHealthcare. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 14 of 32 Coffee is a very important tool for any cycling team. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 15 of 32 The team warehouse is organized. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 16 of 32 Team kits are laid out for sorting. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 17 of 32 Extra jerseys are kept well organized. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 18 of 32 The new blue color is part of Unitedhealthcare's brand. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 19 of 32 Mike Tamayo shows the 2011 kit (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 20 of 32 Mike Tamayo at the wheel of the Unitedhealthcare machine. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 21 of 32 The new kits came in from Voler (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 22 of 32 Davide Frattini models the 2011 UnitedHealthcare uniforms. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 23 of 32 The 2011 UnitedHealthcare kit is a departure from the subdued grey of 2010. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 24 of 32 The 2011 UnitedHealthcare kit as modeled by Davide Frattini. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 25 of 32 Bill Haelsen sorts the jerseys. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 26 of 32 Benny Ma and Bill Haelsen had the hard job of sorting through all the goodies. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 27 of 32 Soigneur Benny Ma gets the kit sorted. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 28 of 32 Boxes boxes boxes. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 29 of 32 Bins bins bins. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 30 of 32 Organization is the key to finding what you need. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 31 of 32 The bags are ready to be packed. (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 32 of 32 A whole lot of jerseys for the 2011 UnitedHealthcare team (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling’s general manager Mike Tamayo gathered the team’s directeur sportifs, mechanics and soigneurs at a pre-season staff camp held from December 7-14 in Asheville, North Carolina. The main objective was to allow the staffers to organize themselves before they begin to transition the team to the Professional Continental ranks in 2011.

"I like bringing our staff together to have our own camp where we bond, get ourselves ready for the season, get motivated, go over how we are going to move around the season, what we are doing and our travel," Tamayo told Cyclingnews. "We also put together a staff handbook and go over our responsibilities and our dos and don’ts."

The UnitedHealthcare staff includes Directeurs Vittorio Algeri and Eric Greene, Soigneurs Benny Ma, Bill Haelsen, Jeremy Fliss and Nicholas Cowan along with Mechanics Steve Sperling and Bernard Kocis.

"When you’re running a cycling team the staff is so instrumental in how well the team runs," he added. "It’s a theory of mine that some teams run around their best bike rider, the really good athletes and we all need them. But at the same time they need the staff as much as we need the riders. I’m big on building a franchise of staff."

High on the list of things to do was sorting the new clothing that arrived by the truckload to the team warehouse. Riders will be outfitted in Voler clothing with a fresh color palate of blue and white, a marked change from the previous season’s grayish tones.

"The most important thing about staff camp is to sort out the clothing and prep the equipment, basically get the guys their bikes and uniforms," Tamayo said. "We went with the blue this year because UnitedHealthcare is in the process of rebranding to blue. I think the clothing looks great and I think it will pop in the peloton."

Rory Sutherland played a factor in the clothing design. The Australian stage racer worked closely with the California-based clothing manufacturer for two seasons in an effort to improve the quality and fit of the brand.

"Every other race we went to last year he had a new pair of shorts, different chamois, material and seams," Tamayo said. "He has been working on the fit of the clothing, length of the sleeves, materials for thermal jackets and time trial skinsuits. He’s flown out to Voler where they spent time measuring him and designing the new clothing."

Setting up shop in Italy

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling is in the process of setting up a service course in Lucca, Italy. Team staff will live at the base for four to six-week periods while the riders fly in and out depending on their individual events calendar.

"It’s a great place for riding," Tamayo said. "It’s important for me that our staff is happy while they are over there. Happy staff means good racing, the riders are happier and everyone is happier. They need to be in a place where they can go out and ride their bikes from time-to-time, eat good food and enjoy an espresso."

Tamayo noted that one of the biggest challenges he has faced so far is getting involved in the scrum of 23 Professional Continental teams that are fighting for invitations to the most prestigious races in Europe.

"Our challenge will be in the beginning of the season but once we start proving that we, as a team, deserve to be at the races then I think invitations will start flowing comfortably at that point," Tamayo said. "We have a good start to our season lined up that we are very proud of right now."

The squad will kick off its season at the UCI 2.1 Tour de San Luis held in the third week of January in Argentina. The team has received an array of international race confirmations from the UCI 2.1 Volta ao Algarve in Portugal, and the UCI 1.1 Ciclica de Almeria and 2.1 Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia, in Spain.

"It’s different from racing in the US where historically we did any race we wanted to and only needed to seek an invitation to races like the Tour of California," Tamayo said. "In Europe, for every race that we are doing we have to seek out that invitation. What is difficult for us is that a lot of it is based on relationships, and we don’t have past relationships because we are the new team on the block. We are definitely knocking on the doors and letting promoters know that we are in Europe now and we are ready to race our bikes hard."

Team training camp targets Amgen Tour of California recon

The team will unite at an official training camp held in early February in Thousand Oaks, California. Tamayo’s made no secret about the team’s big ambitions for this year’s Amgen Tour of California, so getting to know the individual stages will be high on the rider’s list of things to accomplish.

"Thousand Oaks was the final stage for the Tour of California last year and it ended up being a difficult stage of the tour," Tamayo said. "We’ve put so much emphasis in performing well there next year so not only is our camp based around preparing our guys for it but we are doing some course recon. If I can take 17 of my guys up Mt Baldy then that’s 17 of my guys that have seen Mt Baldy. Those kinds of things pay off."

Tamayo acknowledged the importance of having successful performances during the upcoming season as a Professional Continental team. His biggest goal is to raise the team’s level of standard and professionalism to align itself with cycling’s international stage.

"This year is crucial in every way," Tamayo said. "Not only do we need to prove to our sponsors that we can operate at this level but also in general to the cycling community. We want to raise the game across the board from athletes to management, all of it, and 2011 is just the first step in doing that."