UnitedHealthcare appoint Hendrik Redant European team director

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team have announced today that Hendrik Redant will join the team as director of the team's European racing arm. Redant brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the American team, having had a long association with Belgian team Omega Pharma-Lotto as well as a successful professional career as a rider.

As a director and a coach he worked with riders of the calibre of Cadel Evans, Robbie McEwen, Jurgen Van den Broeck and Philippe Gilbert.

Mike Tamayo, the general manager of UnitedHealthcare welcomed Redant to the organisation, and explained that it was step toward further expansion for the team's European racing program.

"We are pleased to have Hendrik join the team," said Tamayo. "We are confident he is going to be a great asset and addition to our solid group of staff, riders and management team. His knowledge of and experience in the sport combined with his strong relationships in Europe will help this organization continue to grow in the right direction."

Redant was left without a team at the end of 2010 after agreeing to join the ill-fated Pegasus racing project. The Belgian had, like many riders, been unsuccessful in finding new employment for the 2011 season on such short notice, and as recently as July had resigned hopes of finding a team before next year.

The opportunity to join UnitedHealthcare for Redant was more than a case of timing however. The Belgian was enticed by the ambition of the team in Europe, and sees a lot of potential for growth team both their and even in the US.

"One of the things that attracted me to team UnitedHealthcare is that everybody on this team believes in one another and fights hard for one another," said Redant. "That’s something I want to be a part of and contribute to. These guys have shown all year long they stay together as a group and are focused on achieving one goal together.

"In my conversations with Mike [Tamayo] and several members of the organization, that mindset and attitude are part of an overall philosophy and focus that rings true throughout this organization."





Redant will link up with the team immediately in Colorado and will be part of the staff for the upcoming USA Pro Cycling Challenge.