Redant still looking for employment

Hendrik Redant is looking for work, but said he realizes it will be tough, now that the season has started. The Belgian was to have been a sport director with the Pegasus team, which has failed to come into existence.

Redant, 48, left his job as sport director for Omega Pharma-Lotto to join the new Australian project. However, the team lost out on first a ProTeam licence, then a Professional Continental licence, and last week was notified that it would not get any licence at all.

"Now it is all over and done,” he told Sportwereld.

He found temporary employment doing Tour Radio at the Tour de Langkawi. “A great challenge, which I enjoy. It's good to have a little something come in, but obviously it's not a livelihood. Just a pleasant interlude. After a few months without a paycheck, however, life begins to be expensive.”

Redant had hoped to postpone the inevitable. “I shifted my deadline with that of Pegasus. After New Year, I wanted to wait only 10 days, then until the end of the month. I was hoping we could still pull it off, if only something to build on for next year. So I don't have a scenario outlined as to how to approach it.”

He knows that it will be difficult at this point to find another job in cycling. “I think over the years I have made my name as a team leader,” Redant pointed out. Other teams “are free to call me, but I realize tat it is now difficult to find a place in a team which has already started the season".