United States tops World Championship medal tally

The United States topped the medal table with the most world titles in the UCI Road World Championships. The country has earned three golds, one silver and one bronze, the best performance by the country since it hosted the race in 2015.

Megan Jastrab took home the country's third gold medal in Yorkshire, winning the junior women's road race. On Thursday, Quinn Simmons soloed for 33km to win the junior men's road race.

Earlier in the week, Chloe Dygert Owen echoed her performance from the 2015 Worlds in Richmond, where she took both junior titles, smashing the elite women's time trial to win by over a minute and a half.

It's the best tally for the USA since Richmond hosted the event and the host country took home eight medals, two individual world titles and the trade team TTT with BMC.

"What we have witnessed our riders do so far in Yorkshire is proof that our development program is working," said Jeff Pierce, USA Cycling's Director of Elite Athletics for Road and Track in a press release.

"It’s no coincidence that the U23 and Elite medalists we have seen so far this weekend were also standing on the podium as Juniors in Richmond as well as Doha. We’ve worked hard this year to ensure that our most promising Juniors were able to get experience in Europe racing against other countries at the Nations’ Cups and it paid off in a big way. Not only did we get three medals, but we also ended the season ranked second and third overall in the Nations’ Cup despite not attending every race."

The Dutch, with the team time trial mixed relay and Annemiek van Vleuten's gold medal in the elite women's race are second, with the most medals - two gold, four silver and two bronze.

Italy finished third on the table with two golds, thanks in part to the disqualification of Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands) from the U23 men's road race, giving the win to Samuele Battistella. The result added to the victory by Antonio Tiberi in the junior men's time trial.

Major cycling countries missed out completely on the medals, with Denmark's Mads Pedersen taking the elite men's road race over Matteo Trentin (Italy) and Stefan Küng (Switzerland).

Spain, France and Colombia all went home empty handed.

Medal Table Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 3 1 2 6 2 Netherlands 2 4 2 8 3 Italy 2 2 1 5 4 Denmark 2 0 0 2 5 Australia 1 0 1 2 6 Russia 1 0 0 1 7 Belgium 0 2 0 2 8 Germany 0 1 1 2 9 Switzerland 0 1 1 2 10 Great Britain 0 0 3 3