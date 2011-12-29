UniSA-Australia continue to foster young talent at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 3 Rohan Dennis (Australia) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Lutgarde Dekens) Image 2 of 3 Steele Von Hoff wins the Scoody Cup becoming the Australian National Road Series Champion. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 Jonathan Cantwell is racing the Tour Down Under for the UniSA composite team (Image credit: Sirotti)

The UniSA-Australia team's legacy as a spring board for Australia's up and coming talent continues in 2012 with the Santos Tour Down Under stalwarts including five of Australia's best young riders.

South Australian Rohan Dennis returns to the team and will be joined by sprint ace Steele Von Hoff, Jay McCarthy, Lachlan Norris and Tom Palmer. With the emergence of the GreenEdge squad, the UniSA team has had the luxury this year of having considerably more space to fit in youngsters.

Santos Tour Down Under Race Director Mike Turtur said it was great to see more younger riders in this year's race.

"There is no better feeling for a cyclist then racing at the highest level in his own country. We look forward to seeing them perform after being awarded such a fantastic opportunity," Turtur said.

Graham Fredericks, CEO, Cycling Australia echoed Turtur's sentiments.

"The WorldTour is the pinnacle for professional cyclists and we're pleased to have a national team flying the flag for Australia,"

Fredericks said.

"Australia continues to punch well above its weight on the world stage and this is a chance for some of our talented younger riders to continue the tradition."

The final two riders for the UniSA - Australia team will be selected after the 2012 Mars Cycling Australia National Road Championships (5 - 10 January 2012 in Ballarat, Victoria). Several riders including Joe Lewis (formerly of Trek-Livestrong) and Jai Crawford (Giant-Asia) have said they are targeting the spots up for grabs at nationals.

The UniSA - Australia team for the Tour Down Under will be led by Team Manager, David Sanders and includes:

Steele Von Hoff (Vic), Jay McCarthy (QLD), Rohan Dennis (SA), Lachlan Norris (WA), Tom Palmer (NSW)