Unbound Gravel sets earlier lottery dates, VBR TWENTY24 adds new sponsors for 2025 - North American Roundup

Cathy Fegan-Kim and Alex Kim, the founders and operators of the DNA Pro Cycling, confirmed that when a 12-year run with the Utah-based women’s team ends in December they will move into roles as advisors and sponsors for the Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24 women’s team.

Earlier this summer the Kim family announced that they would close the doors to the successful DNA Pro Cycling team, but would look for opportunities to stay engaged with women’s professional cycling. When the new calendar rolls over into 2025, the Kim’s move into support roles for the women’s team founded and managed by Nicola Cranmer.

“It’s a really good fit. Nicola’s programme is solid and we can stay involved in women’s cycling,” Alex Kim told Cyclingnews. “Yeah, we met in Paris [to confirm the deal], both there to watch track competitions. We have exciting plans.”

The Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 programme plans to update the team’s name in the new year, to TWENTY28, a nod to the Olympiad period building to the Los Angeles Olympic Games. The team will continue to operate under the management of Cranmer and the nonprofit organisation Tam Cycling. The Kim’s do not plan to jump back into management roles, but provide financial support and consult behind the scenes.

"I have known Alex and Cathy for over a decade, and their unwavering support for their team has been truly remarkable. Running a women’s cycling team is incredibly challenging, and I deeply admire their dedication and accomplishments," said Cranmer, general manager of Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24, in a press release.

"Both our programs share a strong vision of supporting multi-disciplined athletes with high-performance goals, and this commitment will continue moving forward.”

Since 2005 Cranmer’s team has focused on elevating women in the sport of cycling and has provided a pathway for athletes to the Olympic Games. The team’s most notable athlete in Paris was Jennifer Valente, who won two gold medals on the track for Team USA.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Over the last 19 years, and especially in the recent successes of VBR Twenty24's multidisciplinary athletes on gravel, MTB, road, and track—most notably Jennifer Valente's double gold medal haul in Paris 2024—we have seen the incredible impact of Nicola’s program. We are confident that continuing our investment in the sport with VBR Twenty24 will yield positive results for women’s cycling, particularly as we approach the 2028 LA Olympics.”

Life Time, the owner and producer of hugely popular Unbound Gravel events in Emporia, Kansas, announced the lottery for entries into next year’s event will move to November 1-15, 2024. This is two months earlier than previous years, and will include all five race distances - 25, 50, 100, 200 and 350 miles.

Those who secured an entry will be announced on November 21, 2024. Organisers said they hoped this would provide additional time for training for any athlete. The 2025 Life Time Unbound Gravel event will take place May 29-June 1, with 4,000 registered spots expected to be filled through the lottery process.

Guaranteed entries are offered through a first-come, first-serve basis in the Unbound Gravel Training Camp, starting October 15, 2024. In addition, some spots can be earned through fundraising for an official charity party, available through the Life Time Foundation, or a qualifying race, including The Life Time Rad Dirt Fest in Trinidad, Colorado on September 28.

Minnesota hosts US Gravel National Championships in 2025-2026

(Image credit: Alex Roszko)

USA Cycling announced that the 2025 and 2026 editions of the US Gravel National Championships will be held in La Crescent, Minnesota. The regions of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin are first-time hosts for a cycling championship.

The 2024 US Gravel Nationals will take place in three weeks in Nebraska, amateur and elite races taking place on Sunday, September 8.

In 2025, the event will move to the third week of September, coinciding with the annual Apple Festival in La Crescent.

“We are excited to bring our Gravel National Championships to La Crescent/La Crosse for 2025-2026. The region’s diverse landscape offers multiple options for developing unique courses with challenging climbs, creating a new and different experience for riders out on the course. Combining our event with their renowned annual Apple Festival offers another unique experience that our riders and their families can enjoy off the course,” said Kyle Knott, USA Cycling’s Director of National Events.

Ride for Magnus attracts 4,000 participants to honour Magnus White

The 13.5-mile route for 'Ride for Magnus' to honour Magnus White went past the location where he was struck and killed by a driver of a vehicle in 2023 (Image credit: Carson Blume/The White Line Foundation)

The White Line Foundation, founded a year ago to honor the legacy of former US cyclist Magnus White, hosted the Ride for Magnus on August 11 in his hometown of Boulder, Colorado. More than 4,000 participants turned out to take part in the free event, anchored by a 13.5-mile bike ride that passed the location where 17-year-old White was struck and killed by a motorist on July 29, 2023.

“This event not only honors Magnus, a promising 17-year-old cyclist, but also serves as a powerful advocacy rally for the safety of all vulnerable road users,” his father Michael White said in a pre-ride message.

Beginning on the campus of University of Colorado Boulder, free events included walking and biking events, with registrations from all 50 states and more than 20 countries. Organisers noted the turnout would make it one of the largest commemorative advocacy rides in U.S. history.

The foundation hoped to make roads safer for vulnerable users with changes at the local, state and national levels, including increased penalties for vehicular homicide in Colorado, acceleration in planning and construction of bicycle and pedestrian projects, and a new federal rule that requires U.S. automobiles to have Automatic Emergency Braking, which can detect and prevent collisions with cyclists, as well as motorcyclists.

White was a member of the US National Cycling Team and was US Junior Cyclocross National Champion. He was killed on a training ride, just days before competing in the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Scotland.