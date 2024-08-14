Unbound Gravel sets earlier lottery dates, VBR TWENTY24 adds new sponsors for 2025 - North American Roundup

By
published

US Gravel Championships move to Minnesota next two years, 'Ride for Magnus' in Colorado attracts 4,000 participants

Alex Kim, Nicola Cranmer and Cathy Fegan-Kim meet at the Paris Olympic Games velodrome to confirm 2025 collaboration
Alex Kim, Nicola Cranmer and Cathy Fegan-Kim meet at the Paris Olympic Games velodrome to confirm 2025 collaboration (Image credit: Cottonsox Photography)
Jump to:

Cathy Fegan-Kim and Alex Kim, the founders and operators of the DNA Pro Cycling, confirmed that when a 12-year run with the Utah-based women’s team ends in December they will move into roles as advisors and sponsors for the Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24 women’s team.

Earlier this summer the Kim family announced that they would close the doors to the successful DNA Pro Cycling team, but would look for opportunities to stay engaged with women’s professional cycling. When the new calendar rolls over into 2025, the Kim’s move into support roles for the women’s team founded and managed by Nicola Cranmer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).