Unbound Gravel - how to participate and watch from anywhere in the world June 1

By
published

Rebound Gravel returns June 1 with 290,000 worldwide entries, prizes include Unbound Gravel 2025 registration and Tour de France viewing tickets in Nice

Elite riders kick up dust before 4,000 other riders start in Emporia for 2023 Unbound Gravel
Elite riders kick up dust before 4,000 other riders start in Emporia for 2023 Unbound Gravel (Image credit: Life Time)

The boundaries of Unbound Gravel go well beyond the Flint Hills of Kansas this year. You don’t even have to be in the US to take part in the ‘Super Bowl of Gravel’ or to follow the progress of the world’s top elite riders as they pound across the open prairie, punchy climbs and unforgiving elements.

Thanks to Laurens ten Dam of Live Slow Ride Fast and JOIN Cycling, cyclists anywhere in the world can be part of Rebound Gravel on the same day as Unbound Gravel and win a ton of cool prizes, including a free entry to the event in 2025.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).