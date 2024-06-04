Unbound Gravel 2024 highlights – Watch the key moments of the elite races unfold

By
published

An hour of action from the gruelling 203 mile long race in Kansas, interspersed with rider interviews

Unbound Gravel 200, 2024 pro men's field with Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) at the front
Unbound Gravel 200, 2024 pro men's field with Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) at the front (Image credit: Life Time)

It was a fast and furious Unbound Gravel 200 in 2024, with the peanut butter mud that decimated the field last year out of the equation and a stacked, unrelenting field in both the pro men’s and pro women’s category of the race in the gravel heartland of Emporia, Kansas.

The conditions and the tactics meant the bunches stayed together far longer than usual, and the extended gaps before and after the pro women’s start were a game changer. The riders in the women's category had their opportunity to truly race each other, without complication or influence from those outside the category. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.