How to watch E3 Saxo Classic 2025 – Streaming and TV information for Tour of Flanders test

Watch E3 Saxo Classic on Friday March 28 for a cobbled Classic that's a crucial step on the path to the Tour of Flanders, with all the broadcast information, including live streams and TV channels, covered right here.

E3 Saxo Classic: Key information ► Date: Friday 28 March, 2025 ► Location: Flanders, Belgium (start and finish in Harelbeke) ► Category: UCI WorldTour ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Max (US) | FloBikes (Canada) | Staylive (Australia) ► Free stream: VMT Go (Belgium) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The Spring Classics are in full swing E3 is often referred to as a 'mini Tour of Flanders', sharing many of the same climbs in the warren that is the Flemish Ardennes. There are 17 hills in total, and 11 strips of cobblestones (many of them combined), on a heavy 208.8-kilometre route that will make for a gruelling and spectacular race.

The correlation between E3 success and Flanders success is indisputable, Mathieu van der Poel becoming the latest rider to do the double last season, and the start list is once again packed with the best Classics riders. Van der Poel is the favourite and while world champion Tadej Pogačar has pulled out to focus on Paris-Roubaix, his old rival Wout van Aert – who beat them both in 2023 – is here. Other contenders include Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia, as well as free live streaming options, so read on for all the details on how to watch E3 cycling online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch E3 Saxo Classic on TNT Sports and Discovery+ on Friday March 28.

There's an advantage to watching online rather than on TV in this case. There will be over four hours of coverage on the Discovery+ streaming platform, whereas there's time for just two hours on the TV schedule on TNT Sports 1.

Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month after the Eurosport closure and TNT takeover one month ago.

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic in the USA

In the US, cycling streaming service Max will have live coverage of the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday March 28, 2025.

As it stands you can watch cycling on Max for $9.99 a month on their 'basic' plan, but in just a few days time you'll have to be on the 'standard' ($16.99) or 'premium ($20.99) plans.

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch E3 Saxo Classic on FloBikes on March 28.

Flobikes costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year, and for that you get pretty much every race you could wish to watch.

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic in Australia

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch E3 Saxo Classic on Staylive, the new streaming distribution service for Warner Bros. Discovery cycling rights.

Staylive is available for AU$5.99 / NZ$9.99 on a monthly basis, with two months effectively free if you sign up for an annual plan.

Can I watch E3 Saxo Classic for free?

You can watch E3 Saxo Classic for free, if you're in Belgium.

Most Flemish races are on VRT and Sporza, but in this case fellow Flemish-language public broadcaster VTM has the rights to E3.

You can watch E3 Saxo Classic for free on the main VTM channel or online via the VTM Go streaming platform.

Not in Belgium right now? VTM Go is geo-restricted but you can still get your usual access from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when the E3 Saxo Classic is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

E3 Saxo Classic Schedule & Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Start Finish UK (GMT) 1pm on Discovery+ / 3pm on TNT Sports 5.15pm on Discovery+ / 4.45pm on TNT Sports 1 US / Canada (ET) 9am 1.15pm Australia (AEDT) 12am (Saturday) 4.15am (Saturday) Local (CET) 12.35pm on VMT 5.25pm on VMT