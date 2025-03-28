How to watch E3 Saxo Classic 2025 – Streaming and TV information for Tour of Flanders test

By published

All the broadcast information for one of the biggest cobbled Classics on March 28

HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 22 : Van Der Poel Mathieu (NED) of Alpecin-Deceuninck attacking on the Taaienberg climb during the 67th E3 Saxo classic Harelbeke UCI World Tour cycling race with start and finish in Harelbeke on March 22, 2024 in Harelbeke, Belgium, 22/03/2024 ( Motordriver Kenny Verfaillie &amp; Photo by Nico Vereecken / Photo News
Mathieu van der Poel won last year's E3 in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch E3 Saxo Classic on Friday March 28 for a cobbled Classic that's a crucial step on the path to the Tour of Flanders, with all the broadcast information, including live streams and TV channels, covered right here. 

E3 Saxo Classic: Key information

► Date: Friday 28 March, 2025

Location: Flanders, Belgium (start and finish in Harelbeke)

► Category: UCI WorldTour

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Max (US) | FloBikes (Canada) | Staylive (Australia)

Free stream: VMT Go (Belgium)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 StartFinish
UK (GMT)1pm on Discovery+ / 3pm on TNT Sports5.15pm on Discovery+ / 4.45pm on TNT Sports 1
US / Canada (ET)9am1.15pm
Australia (AEDT)12am (Saturday)4.15am (Saturday)
Local (CET)12.35pm on VMT5.25pm on VMT
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 27 Cat Ferguson of The United Kingdom and Team Movistar competes during the 8th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 a 1527km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 27 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

'I will try again next time' – Cat Ferguson goes solo for 30km at Classic Brugge-De Panne
A custom painted Avona Callis gravel bike

A holistic approach to performance - Industry veterans launch brand new Avona bike brand

E3 Saxo Bank Classic

E3 Saxo Classic - LIVE
See more latest
Most Popular
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 27 Cat Ferguson of The United Kingdom and Team Movistar competes during the 8th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 a 1527km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 27 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
'I will try again next time' – Cat Ferguson goes solo for 30km at Classic Brugge-De Panne
A custom painted Avona Callis gravel bike
A holistic approach to performance - Industry veterans launch brand new Avona bike brand
Austrian Sebastian Schönberger wins elite men&#039;s division of Wörthersee Gravel Race 2024
Southern Austria region 'more than ready' to host UCI Gravel World Championships and confirms application with proposed courses
Women&#039;s classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023
'Knowledge is here, we just need the money' - Organisers to reform Joe Martin Stage Race as Tour of Arkansas
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Matthew Brennan adds Limburg Classic, Tour of Romandie to program after Volta a Catalunya breakthrough
Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso sprint at finish line to win the stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025
'We are equal' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Primož Roglič realistic after narrow defeat of closest rival Juan Ayuso
French rider of team Visma Lease A Bike Christophe Laporte speaks during a press conference after winning the 118th edition of the 213,9 km Paris-Tours one day cycling race, in Tours, central France on October 6, 2024. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
Christophe Laporte misses out on cobbled Classics due to cytomegalovirus
WALLERS FRANCE JULY 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey competes passing through a cobblestones sector during to the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 a 157km stage from Lille to WallersArenberg TDF2022 WorldTour on July 06 2022 in Wallers France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
'He has the engine' - Geraint Thomas has no doubts Tadej Pogačar can conquer 2025 Paris-Roubaix despite lack of experience
Wout Van Aert wears an aero helmet during a road stage of the Volta ao Algarve
'A tried and tested recipe' – Wout Van Aert hopes altitude training can give him the edge on return to racing at E3 Saxo Classic
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 22 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th MilanoSanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 22 2025 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
'When he starts somewhere, it is to try to win' – Why Tadej Pogačar can win Paris-Roubaix