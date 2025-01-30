'The sport going behind such a large paywall is a huge problem' - Tao Geoghegan Hart speaks out about the rocketing cost of watching races in UK

Lidl-Trek rider concerned high costs will turn British fans away from the sport

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) during the 2024 Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tao Geoghegan Hart has spoken out about the decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to integrate Eurosport into its TNT Sports network in the UK and Ireland and hike up the monthly cost to watch professional races from £6.99 to £30.99.

The 2020 Giro d'Italia winner and Lild-Trek rider was the first British rider to speak out via social media and was immediately praised for his stance, as anger grows in UK and Ireland that cycling has been bundled with other sports.

