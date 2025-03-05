'Eurosport's demise is a hammer blow for coverage of cycling in the UK' - British politician lambasts pro cycling price hikes in Parliament

By
published

UK Parliament debates free-to-air cycling coverage and TNT Sports price hikes as sport minister argues against government intervention

A shot of the peloton in action at the 2024 Tour of Britain
A shot of the peloton in action at the 2024 Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix.com)

The ongoing demise of free-to-air cycling in the UK was discussed in a debate in Parliament on Wednesday morning, with Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty calling the loss of Eurosport and the upcoming loss of the Tour de France from free-to-air television "a metaphor for the crisis that has befallen professional cycling in the UK."

Eurosport and Discovery+, which following the closure of GCN+, aired major races throughout the cycling calendar for £6.99 per month, were shut down at the end of February and folded into the Warner Bros. Discovery TNT Sports network. A monthly subscription to access the same races now costs £30.99 per month.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
CUEVA DE NERJA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Maxim Van Gils of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 71st Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2025, Stage 1 a 162.6km stage from Torrox to Cueva de Nerja 126m on February 19, 2025 in Cueva de Nerja, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

'Health comes first' - Maxim Van Gils skips Strade Bianche due to illness as bad luck continues
Team Soudal Quick-Step cyclist Mikel Landa of Spain prepares for a training session at Calpe, near Alicante, eastern Spain, on January 09, 2025. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP)

Mikel Landa to start 2025 season at Strade Bianche
The profile of Milan-San Remo Women 2025

Milan-San Remo Women 2025 route
See more latest
Most Popular
CUEVA DE NERJA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Maxim Van Gils of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 71st Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2025, Stage 1 a 162.6km stage from Torrox to Cueva de Nerja 126m on February 19, 2025 in Cueva de Nerja, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
'Health comes first' - Maxim Van Gils skips Strade Bianche due to illness as bad luck continues
Team Soudal Quick-Step cyclist Mikel Landa of Spain prepares for a training session at Calpe, near Alicante, eastern Spain, on January 09, 2025. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP)
Mikel Landa to start 2025 season at Strade Bianche
GHENT BELGIUM MARCH 01 Katrijn De Clercq of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny Ladies prior to the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ghent Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Katrijn De Clercq sustains broken chin in Le Samyn des Dames crash
Residents gather to look at Israel Premier Techâ€™s British rider Joseph Blackmore (C), competing during the final stage of the 16h Tour du Rwanda on 25 February 2024, in Kigali. Blackmore, won the Tour of Rwanda which ended on Sunday in the capital Kigali. (Photo by Guillem Sartorio / AFP)
'Today’s stage was supposed to be decisive' - Controversial Tour du Rwanda cancellation leaves Queen Mount Kigali climb untested ahead of World Championships
Jasper Philipsens Kuurne winning Canyon Aeroad
Pro bike check: Jasper Philipsen's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne winning Canyon Aeroad CFR
Setting off from the start line of Sahara Gravel 2025
Matteo Fontana and Luise Valentin win inaugural Sahara Gravel stage race
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny competes during the 80th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Mens Elite a 197km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Arnaud De Lie and Paul Magnier join Van der Poel on start list of cobbled semi-Classic Le Samyn
The men&#039;s peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
What's coming on Cyclingnews this March
Mathieu van der Poel in the 2025 Alpecin-Deceuninck colours
'If the itch gets too strong, you just have to race!' - Mathieu van der Poel to start 2025 season at Samyn Classic
Mathias Vacek climbs the Muur at Omloop
Lidl-Trek raced on gravel groupsets at Opening Weekend