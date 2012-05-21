UCI's World Cycling Centre celebrates 10th anniversary

UCI headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland (Image credit: AFP)

The UCI's World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Aigle, Switzerland, celebrates its 10th anniversary today. Since opening its doors in 2002, the WCC has become internationally recognised, receiving the label "Olympic Training Centre" from the International Olympic Committee.

Related Articles UCI confirms track quotas for London Olympic Games

The WCC, which includes a 200m cycling track and an Olympic BMX track, has so far welcomed some 571 athletes from 118 different countries under the guidance of the WCC's professional coaches. With two Olympic titles and 32 World Championships titles, these trainees have made their mark on the cycling world.

In addition to the athletes who train and compete in WCC colours, the World Cycling Centre makes its facilities available to National Federations and individual athletes preparing major international competitions. More than 1,000 training camps of this kind have been staged since 2002.

Members of the general public are also welcome at the WCC, and experts are on hand to initiate them in the intricacies of the different disciplines. Each winter, 200 people take out a season pass to train on the centre's indoor track.

On top of rider training, coaches, sports directors and riders' agents regularly attend courses and sit exams to professionalise their activities. This education programme is being expanded in 2012 with practical training for commissaires, regulators, Radio Tour announcers, information motorbike officials and drivers during the Tour de l'Avenir, the final round of the UCI U23 Nations' Cup.

