UCI WorldTours shortened as Tours of Guangxi cancelled
By Cyclingnews published
Men's and women's events axed due to COVID-19
The men's and women's 2022 UCI WorldTour have been cut by one event after the cancellation of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi and women's Tour of Guangxi.
The UCI announced the decision on Thursday, stating that organisers opted not to put on the races due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The men's race was due to close out the WorldTour from October 13 to 18. Now, Il Lombardia will be the last race of the season for the men's WorldTour.
The women's one-day race was to be the final race of the 2022 Women's WorldTour, which will now end with the Tour of Chongming Island from October 13 to 15.
The UCI will still officially conclude the 2022 road calendar on October 18th, incorporating the final stage of the ProSeries Tour de Langkawi into the season standings.
The Tour of Guangxi started in 2017 and was won by Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the first edition. Gianni Moscon and Enric Mas claimed the next two editions before the race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The women's race was expected to debut in 2021 but was shut down for the same reason.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.