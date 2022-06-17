UCI WorldTours shortened as Tours of Guangxi cancelled

The men's and women's 2022 UCI WorldTour have been cut by one event after the cancellation of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi and women's Tour of Guangxi.

The UCI announced the decision on Thursday, stating that organisers opted not to put on the races due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The men's race was due to close out the WorldTour from October 13 to 18. Now, Il Lombardia will be the last race of the season for the men's WorldTour.

The women's one-day race was to be the final race of the 2022 Women's WorldTour, which will now end with the Tour of Chongming Island from October 13 to 15.

The UCI will still officially conclude the 2022 road calendar on October 18th, incorporating the final stage of the ProSeries Tour de Langkawi into the season standings.

The Tour of Guangxi started in 2017 and was won by Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the first edition. Gianni Moscon and Enric Mas claimed the next two editions before the race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The women's race was expected to debut in 2021 but was shut down for the same reason.