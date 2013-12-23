UCI upgrades Crocodile Trophy stage race
Race becomes S1-level for its 20th edition
The well established Crocodile Trophy mountain bike stage race will celebrate its 20th anniversary edition from October 18-26, 2014 as a UCI-categorized S1 event.
Related Articles
Race organizers decided to make the event UCI sanctioned in 2014. The race, which will remain open for professionals, amateur racers, as well as recreational cyclists, draws competitors from around the globe to the Outback of Australia.
In addition to the race's new status, organizers confirmed that for 2014, there will be at least four completely new stages in the nine-day program. The new stage plan through the remote Australian Outback and lush rainforests in Tropical Far North Queensland will be publicized by the end of January.
With a new and larger infrastructure, the Crocodile Trophy will be able to host more participants than in previous years.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy