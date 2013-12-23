UCI upgrades Crocodile Trophy stage race

Image 1 of 4 Mark Frendo, the 2013 Crocodile Trophy Champion, the first Australian in eight years to claiming the race victory in eight years since fellow Queenslander Adam Hansen (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 2 of 4 Cory Wallace, Canadian Marathon National Champion and Crocodile Trophy runner-up in 2013 with race winner Mark Frendo on the Atherton MTB Park singletrails, which will be featured in the 2014 stage plan again (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 4 The typical Outback Highways will be part of the 2014 stage plan as well, connecting the many firetrails and remote singletrail sections, some of which only the racers and supporting quad bikes will be able to ride. (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 4 of 4 Officials from Cooktown Shire with the 2013 race category winners (l-r back): Mayor of Cooktown Peter Scott, Fastest Austrlian leader jersey winner Paul Mashford, second Cory Wallace, race winner Mark Frendo, third Jiri Krivanek, Master winner Mario Färberböck and Alan Wilson Councillor Cooktown Shire with the fastest woman, Liesbeth Hessens on top of the world – on Grassy Hill in Cooktown, the 2013 race finish (Image credit: Regina Stranger)

The well established Crocodile Trophy mountain bike stage race will celebrate its 20th anniversary edition from October 18-26, 2014 as a UCI-categorized S1 event.

Race organizers decided to make the event UCI sanctioned in 2014. The race, which will remain open for professionals, amateur racers, as well as recreational cyclists, draws competitors from around the globe to the Outback of Australia.

In addition to the race's new status, organizers confirmed that for 2014, there will be at least four completely new stages in the nine-day program. The new stage plan through the remote Australian Outback and lush rainforests in Tropical Far North Queensland will be publicized by the end of January.

With a new and larger infrastructure, the Crocodile Trophy will be able to host more participants than in previous years.