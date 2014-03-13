UCI to broadcast Women's World Cup races

Image 1 of 4 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) enjoyed her victory at the GP de Plouay (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 4 The Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo podium - Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) wins the 6th World Cup edition of the Trofeo Binda (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 4 The new World Cup leader in Huy - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The UCI announced this week that it has secured broadcast coverage for the Women's World Cup races on several networks in Europe. The UK-based VSquared TV Limited will produce the coverage, which will be aired on the BBC, RAI Sports, NOS and Canal+, with more negotiations taking place for more airtime around the world. Live streaming over the internet will also be available on the UCI's YouTube channel.

The coverage starts on March 15 with a recap of the Boels Rental Ronde van Drenthe, and similar news and highlights will be aired for the eight World Cup rounds: the Trofeo Alfredo Binda on March 30, the Tour of Flanders (April 6), Flèche Wallonne (April 23), Tour of Chongming Island (May 18), the newest round, the Sparkassen Giro (August 8) as well as the two Open de Suède Vargarda events (August 22, 24) and the finale at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne on August 30.

UCI President Brian Cookson has made the promotion of women's cycling one of the key points of his manifesto, and praised the race organisers for cooperating with the plan. "We are extremely fortunate to have the support of the race organisers for this initiative," Cookson stated. "Their dedication and incredible work has already had a large part to play in the growing success and popularity of women's cycling. By staging exciting and high-level events, they are improving its image and generating more interest from the fans."

The organisers of the Tour de France announced earlier this year that they would hold a women's race in Paris on the final stage of the Tour, and together with the television recaps of the World Cup gives women's cycling momentum.

"This is an exciting and positive year for women's cycling. With the launch in 2014 of La Course by Le Tour de France on the last day of the Tour de France and now this increased visibility of our leading professional women's cycling series, it is clear that real momentum is building."