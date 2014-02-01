Tour de France to host one-day women's race on the Champs-Élyseés

Image 1 of 3 The Champs Elysees stage usually turns in front of the Arc de Triomphe and heads back, but in 2013 will go all the way around the traffic circle. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Emma Pooley (Great Britain). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 3 Marianne Vos wins the Soudal 'cross (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Tour de France organisers Amaury Sports Organisation has announced that a women's one day race will coincide with the final day of this year’s Tour de France in Paris on July 27.

Described by ASO as "event is destined to become an iconic race in the women’s calendar" the race will bring the women's peloton to the fore of world cycling with huge television audiences guaranteed via international broadcasters France Télévisions and Eurosport.

The race will be know as the La Course by Le Tour de France and run along the same finishing circuit that the Tour de France takes on with a finish line on the Champs-Elysées.

"Making a contribution to the development of all forms of cycling is a vocation for the Tour de France," Yann Le Moenner, Managing Director of A.S.O said in a press release.

"This is even more so when it is about supporting a discipline that is clearly on the up and has been making its mark in professional sport for many years now. As the event par excellence that attracts enormous crowds and TV viewers, the Tour has decided to welcome a women’s race during one of its outstanding stages, in an event that will have maximum exposure. La Course by Le Tour and its champions are invited to conquer 'planet bicycle'".

Le Tour Entier has petitioned for greater rights and awareness of the women’s peloton and this event is direct result of their work.

"The Le Tour Entier group (LTE), founded by myself, Marianne Vos, Emma Pooley and Kathryn Bertine are passionate about helping to grow women's cycling and women's sport and we have long been convinced that one of the best ways of achieving our mission is to work with the Tour de France, the beacon of world cycling," said Chrissie Wellington.

"It was wonderful for LTE to have the opportunity to work together with A.S.O to realise our shared passion to continue to grow the sport for the benefit of all. La Course by Le Tour marks a giant step forward for women’s cycling, and one that the athletes, teams and the public around the world will undoubtedly support.”

More details of the race will announced later this spring.