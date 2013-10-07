UCI confirms Drapac Cycling's Pro Continental application

Image 1 of 6 Drapac Cycling deserved their win in the team classification. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) with a brilliant win at Lake St Clair (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 6 Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac) closes out the sprint to take stage 6 (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 6 Drapac racing finished in second place. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 6 Darren Lapthorne and Robbie Hucker on the attack for Drapac (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 6 Nathan Earle drifts backwards after delivering Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) back to the lead group after a puncture (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Drapac Professional Cycling recently confirmed that they remain on track to securing a UCI Pro Continental license for the 2014 season. The announcement comes on the back of team manager Jonathan Breekveldt's delivery of the requisite bank guarantee and rider contracts to the UCI in Aigle, Switzerland.

"It is great to have this official confirmation from the UCI that the application has been accepted and all the necessary documentation has been presented," said Breekveldt. "I was always confident in our submission but it is nice to have it formally recognised."

Documents and payments approved by the UCI so far include: payment of the licence fee, registration form, rider, staff and sponsorship contracts as well as financial documentation including the 2014 bank guarantee and budget.

"The application is a very comprehensive and arduous process and being sometime since 2007 when we last applied there was plenty to learn hence we made sure we were overly thorough in compiling the necessary documentation," continued Breekveldt. "With advice and assistance from several people experienced in the application and having secured the necessary financial support in April I knew we would not have any problems submitting the application to the UCI and Ernst & Young."

Breekveldt hinted again at the team's plan to tackle the Tour Down Under and the Tour of California next year, with the long term goal of racing a grand tour by 2016.

"This is a critical step in a long term growth plan for the team as we look forward to being on the start line of the Tour Down Under in January and seek invitation to both the Tour of California and Tour of Bejing.

"Being in our 10th year as a team we have proven that we have a sustainable model and one that we hope will take us to a grand tour in 2016."

Drapac concluded their statement with support for recently appointed UCI vice-president Tracey Gaudry.

"There is a current climate of uncertainty in world cycling, with teams disbanding and sponsors looking elsewhere to invest but at Drapac Professional Cycling, we're encouraged by what's ahead.

"Our representative at the UCI, Tracey Gaudry has had less than 12 months in her role as Oceania President and yet, we're seeing an expansion of the local race calendar and she also played a key role in assisting us to gain an invite to Australia's only UCI WorldTour event, the Tour Down Under."

Drapac believe that their pro continental registration will be complete by November 1.