UCI hits back at protests in support of Toon Aerts

Toon Aerts supporters hold up a banner reading 'Let Toon start so he can go to the hairdresser already'

Ever since the news broke in February that top Belgian cyclocross racer Toon Aerts had tested positive for a banned substance, Letrozole, his supporters have been anxious for a resolution to the case.

On Tuesday in Oudenaarde, at the Koppenbergcross, they gathered with black flags and a banner in all caps, "Let Toon start so he can go to the hairdresser already," along with "UCI wake up."

Aerts has not cut his hair in case it can be used to support his case that a breast cancer drug showing up in his urine control on January 19, ten days before last season's UCI Cyclocross World Championships, was a fluke.

On Wednesday, the UCI issued a press release demonstrating they see no humour in the situation, writing that they normally do not comment on pending doping cases but "in view of inaccurate and/or incomplete information that has been made public concerning these proceedings" they wanted to reiterate that Aerts has not been suspended.

Ever since the announcement nine months ago, Aerts has been free to compete but has voluntarily opted not to as he builds his defence.

Letrozole is a drug that stops the body from changing other hormones into estrogen and is primarily used to treat estrogen-sensitive cancer in post-menopausal women. In men, the effect can be similar to taking testosterone, which is why it is on WADA's prohibited list.

Because it's in the specified substance category - unlike drugs like EPO or steroids, where any amount can yield an automatic ban - Aerts has a chance to demonstrate to the UCI that the substance got into his body by mistake.

In a September Instagram post, Aerts wrote, "we have been working hard on the investigation to prove my innocence as best we can. At the moment, unfortunately, no final decision has been made in the case."

Regarding criticisms that the case is taking too long, the UCI assured it has been awaiting Aerts' "explanation for the Adverse Analytical Finding" and has assisted him "with all relevant enquiries."

Aerts said in his September post that he and the Baloise Trek team had opted to mutually end his contract after nine seasons, and he is choosing not to race.

If he were to be handed a sanction, the UCI could start the ban from his last race, held on February 13, at the X2O Trofee race in Brussels. Competing before a decision is made could further delay his ability to race in the future.

The UCI explained that it is awaiting a "final explanation for the AAF" so it can review the explanation and supporting evidence and decide on the consequences.

Under UCI and WADA rules for specified substances, an athlete can be given anything from a warning to a two-year ban for unintentional ingestion.

An article in Het Nieuwsblad suggested that Aerts submitted his final explanation to the UCI in August but has not heard any updates except "The UCI legal services will take the necessary time."

The UCI responded on Wednesday in their press release, stating, "At this stage, the UCI cannot give an indication of timing for the finalisation of Mr Aerts’ proceedings. The UCI will continue to respect Mr. Aerts’ right to present his case and will proceed as expeditiously as possible as soon as it receives Mr. Aerts’ final position."

According to the report, Aerts has signed for the Tormans Cyclocross team beginning on January 1, 2023, and has continued to train and maintain race fitness.