UCI gets new sponsor for cyclo-cross Worlds

The UCI has announced a new partner for the 2013 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky - Belgian software company AFAS Software.

Promotion of the event was taken over in December by USA Cycling, which has been seeking new sponsors to cover a shortfall after the loss of Exergy as the title sponsor.

USA Cycling's Micah Rice told Cyclingnews, "We are happy to see all of the support coming from overseas and we can't wait for the event and all of the European spectators who are coming to visit Louisville."

UCI Marketing and Events Director Gerrit Middag said that the latest deal demonstrated the enthusiasm for the traditionally European event, which as part of the expansion of cycling across the globe will be held in the USA for the first time in history.

“The 2013 edition of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships will be historic in that it is being held outside Europe for the first time,” he said. “It is a bonus for us that an important company such as AFAS wishes to be part of this major event.”

The 2013 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 2 and 3.