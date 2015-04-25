UCI 'decided not to decide anything' in Astana case, says Madiot
FDJ manager calls for corticoids ban
FDJ manager Marc Madiot has criticised the governance of the UCI and its president Brian Cookson, pointing out that banning the use of corticosteroids would have been a more concrete and cost-effective anti-doping measure than the Cycling Independent Reform Commission, which delivered its report last month.
Madiot was speaking to L'Équipe in the wake of the UCI Licence Commission's decision not to revoke Astana's WorldTour status despite a request to do so from the UCI. "They decided not to decide anything," Madiot said.
The Frenchman declined to criticise the Licence Commission itself, saying that it was composed of "competent people in their field," but he raised questions about the UCI's decision-making since Cookson was elected as president in September 2013.
"It wasn't Cookson who decided [on Astana] but up to now I still haven't seen any concrete action on his part," Madiot told L'Équipe. "The 'Truth and Reconciliation' commission cost hundreds of thousands of euro to learn things we already knew. With three and sixpence, they could have concentrated on corticoids and banned them. That's something concrete but they haven't done it. We're waiting for him to be consistent with what he said when he was elected. But above all, it's a problem of governance of this sport."
The FDJ team is among the 10 WorldTour squads signed up to the Movement for Credible Cycling, which imposes stricter controls on the use of cortisone than those enforced by the WADA code. Speaking at the World Championships in Ponferrada last year, Cookson said that he would prefer if all cycling teams adhered solely to UCI rules, which are based on the WADA code.
Madiot also highlighted some recent rider-safety issues to illustrate how the UCI could play a more pro-active role in governing the sport on a day-to-day basis.
"The level crossing at Paris-Roubaix, where's the UCI? The Tour of the Basque Country with that dangerous finish, where's the UCI? When Cavendish brought four or five guys down at the finish of the first stage of the Tour last year, where was the UCI?" Madiot said. "In football, you mightn't agree with the referee's decision but at least there is a decision. In the end, you realise that we don't decide anything in cycling."
