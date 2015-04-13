UCI to investigate Pais Vasco and Paris-Roubaix safety incidents

Image 1 of 4 The metal poles in the finishing straight of stage one of the Tour of the Basque Country (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 4 The remains of the peloton set off after the train had passed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Some riders stopped as a French TGV train came past (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Peter Stetina (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The UCI will investigate "two extremely worrying incidents" from the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and Paris-Roubaix, saying it "would like to reiterate that safety should at all times be the number one priority of all those involved in a cycling race."

In a statement published on its website, the international federation said that "The UCI is taking both incidents very seriously and has requested that a comprehensive report on each of them be submitted as soon as possible for review and potential action. It is everyone's duty to make sure that our beautiful sport of cycling is not tarnished by incidents that appear to have been avoidable."

In the first stage of Pais Vasco, bollards in the road were left unprotected and inadequately marked only 500m from the finish line, with an expected bunch sprint finish. A number of riders crashed and were injured, including Sergio Padilla (Caja Rural) who suffered shoulder and head injuries which put him in the ICU, and Peter Stetina (BMC) who suffered a fractured tibia and patella, as well as four broken ribs.

In Sunday's Paris-Roubaix, a number of riders rode through a railway crossing both while the barriers were closing and after they were closed, with the final riders crossing the tracks only seconds before a high-speed train came through.

The race jury said that it would not sanction those riders, but the railway company has asked the police to investigate the incident.