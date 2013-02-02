UCI Cyclo-Cross Worlds Live Coverage

Image 1 of 2 The elite men's start with the city of Louisville in the background. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 The elite women's field was stacked with talent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The UCI will be live streaming coverage of its Cyclo-cross World Championships from Louisville, Kentucky in the USA this weekend, on Saturday, February 2. You can watch it right here on Cyclingnews at the following times.

It is the first time the UCI is providing free, live broadcasts of 'cross Worlds The UCI is also planning to provide live coverage of its world championships and World Cup events in the road, track, BMX and cyclo-cross disciplines. Mountain bike and trials will also be live, with the outlet announced shortly - last year such coverage was provided via Redbull.tv.

The UCI's live broadcasts will be available all around the world with the exception of those countries in which TV channels already offer the option to view the UCI events live.

The UCI channel will also provide highlights during the live coverage, offering freeze-frame images of the most spectacular action and most skilled performers. These highlights will be accessible to all internet users, free of charge and without restriction on location.

Coverage and times are below.

Junior men's race - Saturday, February 2 at 9:45 US EST (15:45 CET)

Elite women's race - Saturday, February 2 at 11:00 US EST (17:00 CET)

Under 23 men's race - Saturday February 2 at 12:30 US EST (18:30 CET)

Elite men's race - Saturday, February 2 at 14:30 US EST (20:30 CET)