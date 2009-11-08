UCI appoints new members to ProTour Council
New commission appointees named for Olympic and Paralympic disciplines
The International Cycling Union (UCI) has announced changes to the composition of the UCI ProTour Council (UPTC) and the commissions responsible for Paralympic and Olympic cycling disciplines.
Four new members were named to the UPTC: Roger Legeay, Ramon Mendiburu, Stephen Roche and Erik Zabel. These new appointees replaced Felice Gimondi, Miguel Indurain, Rudolf Scharping and Hein Verbruggen.
The new composition of the UPTC is as follows:
President: Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
Member: Rocco Cattaneo (Swi) appointed by the UCI
Member: Roger Legeay (Fra) appointed by the UCI
Member: Ramon Mendiburu (Spa) appointed by the UCI
Member: Stephen Roche (Irl) appointed by the UCI
Member: Erik Zabel (Ger) appointed by the UCI
Member: Michael Hinz (Ger) organisers' representative
Member: Charly Mottet (Fra) organisers' representative
Member: Roberto Amadio (Ita) teams' representative
Member: Jonathan Vaughters (USA) teams' representative
Member: Dario Cioni (Ita) riders' representative
Member: Cédric Vasseur (Fra) riders' representative
Regarding the commissions for Paralympic and Olympic cycling disciplines, Joop Atsma (Ned), Mike Turtur (Aus), David Lappartient (Fra), Brian Cookson (GBr), Abe Schneider (Aus) and Louis Barbeau (Can) preside respectively over the road, track, mountain bike, cyclo-cross, BMX and para-cycling commissions.
