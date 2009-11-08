UCI appoints new members to ProTour Council

Ireland's Stephen Roche is one of four new appointees to the UCI ProTour Council. (Image credit: Ken Farrar)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has announced changes to the composition of the UCI ProTour Council (UPTC) and the commissions responsible for Paralympic and Olympic cycling disciplines.

Four new members were named to the UPTC: Roger Legeay, Ramon Mendiburu, Stephen Roche and Erik Zabel. These new appointees replaced Felice Gimondi, Miguel Indurain, Rudolf Scharping and Hein Verbruggen.

The new composition of the UPTC is as follows:

President: Vittorio Adorni (Ita)

Member: Rocco Cattaneo (Swi) appointed by the UCI

Member: Roger Legeay (Fra) appointed by the UCI

Member: Ramon Mendiburu (Spa) appointed by the UCI

Member: Stephen Roche (Irl) appointed by the UCI

Member: Erik Zabel (Ger) appointed by the UCI

Member: Michael Hinz (Ger) organisers' representative

Member: Charly Mottet (Fra) organisers' representative

Member: Roberto Amadio (Ita) teams' representative

Member: Jonathan Vaughters (USA) teams' representative

Member: Dario Cioni (Ita) riders' representative

Member: Cédric Vasseur (Fra) riders' representative

Regarding the commissions for Paralympic and Olympic cycling disciplines, Joop Atsma (Ned), Mike Turtur (Aus), David Lappartient (Fra), Brian Cookson (GBr), Abe Schneider (Aus) and Louis Barbeau (Can) preside respectively over the road, track, mountain bike, cyclo-cross, BMX and para-cycling commissions.

